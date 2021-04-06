North American Benzalkonium Chloride Market Size 2020 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth Insights and Forecast to 2026

The polymer & coating segment is expected to contribute substantially toward the overall North American benzalkonium chloride market forecast. During 2019, the segment accounted for over $15 million of benzalkonium chloride industry share and is anticipated to accrue a higher amount by 2026. The spiraling use of this compound across the chemical as well as construction industries is responsible for the expansion of the segment.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has been generating substantial requirement for effective disinfectants to prevent the risk of contagion. Although the World Health Organization (WHO), the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as healthcare professionals have been promoting the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, recent studies reveal that alternative potent disinfectants such as benzalkonium chloride can offer equal efficiency.

Researchers and scientists at the Brigham Young University (BYU), USA, state that the studies by CDC, WHO, and other agencies have not yet explored the potential of alcohol-free hand sanitizers and disinfectants. Commercially available alcohol-free sanitizers are manufactured using quaternary ammonium compounds or QACs. This will create opportunities for the North America benzalkonium chloride market outlook.

QACs such as benzalkonium chloride could effectively neutralize SARS-CoV-2 within a span of 15 second on contact, according to the findings of a suspension test conducted by these researchers. This compound was not only found to be highly effective in the concentrated form, but even its diluted form could inactivate the virus within same parameters. This has led to an increased use of benzalkonium chloride in hand sanitizers, hand sanitizing wipes, and hospital disinfectants, boosting the prospects of the North American benzalkonium chloride market forecast.

Being an organic salt compound, benzalkonium chloride is extensively utilized across numerous applications across oil & gas, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. The North America benzalkonium chloride industry share is certain to augment considerably through 2026, urged by the spiraling demand across the shale oil & gas extraction process.

The substance is used across the food & beverage sector for preservation of foodstuffs and enhance their shelf life, preventing contamination. The growing consumption of personal care and cosmetic products has been adding to the ingredient demand.

Benzalkonium chloride is deployed in surface cooling application by credit to its antimicrobial properties that ensure protection from microbes. It is primarily used in the preparation of cleaners, sanitizers, and disinfectants that are used widely across the dairy, livestock, animal feed, and food & beverage industries. Even after the pandemic, the North America benzalkonium chloride market share is certain to expand due to its versatility and advantageous properties.

Stepan Company, Jinshan Jingwei Chemical, Novo Nordisk, Dishman Group, Merck, Millipore, AVA chemicals, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products, and Unilab Chemicals are some leading providers of benzalkonium chloride in North America.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America Benzalkonium chloride market summary, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 3 North America Benzalkonium chloride Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value Chain

3.4 Regulatory overview

3.5 Market factor analysis

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Growth restraints

3.6 Competition review

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

3.9 Impact of COVID-19 on benzalkonium chloride demand by application

