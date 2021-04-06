North America Wooden Furniture Market Research Report Analysis, Industry Size and Growth

During 2019, the North American wooden furniture market was estimated at $59.3 billion and is projected to reach$66.3 billion by 2026. The trending preference for unfinished furniture is partially responsible for the high expansion rate of the market. The changing customer preferences across both residential sector as well as the commercial buildings have been generating a rising demand for contemporary styles.

The time spent at home during the COVID-19 quarantine has reinforced the need for aesthetic home & home décor products including artworks such as paintings, sculptures, vases, handmade curios, and most importantly, furniture pieces. The North America wooden furniture market outlook appears to be considerably promising on account of the number of homeowners rising continuously.

Although the industry witnessed a plunge due to the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted production and distribution, with the increasing amount of time spent at home, individuals have been seeking high-quality quality wooden furniture. The high level of aesthetic value, comfort, and enhanced life span of wooden couches, beds, chairs, tables, cabinets, sofas, and swings have together been inducing the growth of the North America wooden furniture market size.

Wooden furniture is considered classy and timeless due to its natural appearance, availability of innumerable designs, and high durability. Redwood, cedar, teak, pine, eucalyptus, and mahogany furniture are particularly witnessing high demand owing to their suitability and availability.

Adding a wooden primer coating with a varnish offers an enhanced finishing of the final raw wood products, although unfinished furniture is also preferred. The expanding demand for IKEA, Doimo, and Casta products is certain to accelerate the North America wooden furniture industry forecast.

From the residential segment, North America wooden furniture market share is expected to witness a 5% CAGR through 2026. The augmenting disposable incomes of the residents has empowered them to purchase premium wooden furniture for their homes. The growing rate of urbanization and development of the construction industry in the region have been fueling the demand for teak, redwood, and mahogany furniture.

Private residential spaces such as backyards, gardens, balconies, and other outer seating spaces are highly desirable while purchasing a home. This will boost the prospects of the North America wooden furniture market forecast. The growing popularity of online platforms such as furniture selling websites and furniture selling apps amongst individuals has been spurring the demand. Ease of cleaning, premium fabric, and cost-effective designs are gaining traction amongst consumers.

The commercial segment is also projected to register a high demand through the forecast timeframe, supported by the boom witnessed by the tourism industry across the North American countries. Despite the restrictions on mobility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors and tourists have been gradually pouring in across restaurants, hotels, and inns. As new cafeterias have been emerging across the region, the North America wooden furniture market size is slated to expand.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc., Hafele, Casta, IKEA Systems B.V., Dorel Industries, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., Moc Furniture, Avy Interior, Bush Industries Inc., Doimo, Hooker Furniture Corporation, and Century Furniture are some leading manufacturers of wooden furniture in North America.

