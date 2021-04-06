North America On-board Diagnostics Aftermarket Size, Analysis, In-Depth Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Reports estimate that the North America on-board diagnostics aftermarket size will be worth more than US$1 billion by 2026, growing at a healthy 15% CAGR.

Growing digitalization in the automotive sector and the need for efficient vehicle management systems are reshaping the North America on-board diagnostics aftermarket landscape. With the increasing complexity of vehicle systems, the demand for remote vehicle diagnostic systems based on data-driven technology is also increasing.

On-board diagnostics (OBD) solutions act as a bridge for the communication and transmission of vehicle data to the scanning tool. These systems also help automakers in diagnosing and repair of complex automotive electronics components. The need for reliable and efficient systems for communication and data exchange and improved vehicle diagnostics is fueling the demand for OBD solutions in the region.

The demand for OBD systems across North America’s passenger vehicle segment is likely to increase at a 13% CAGR through 2026, with the growing sales of passenger cars. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics report that passenger vehicle registrations in the U.S. reached 341,101 during December 2021, a rise of over 23.2% from the previous month.

Meanwhile, the LCV segment, which had captured around 40% revenue share of the North America OBD industry in 2019, will grow substantially in the coming years. OBD tools are increasingly used for cost-effective and sustainable management of LCV fleet operations.

The adoption of OBD software services in North America is slated to rise at an 18% CAGR in the coming years. The application of OBD telematics platforms increased considerably in recent years. These platforms reduce the dependency on hardware for gathering information, making it possible for users to simply convert their smartphones or tablets into a portable onboard scanner for acquiring the diagnostic information.

The hardware segment, on the other hand, accounted for around 45% share of the North America on-board diagnostics aftermarket in terms of revenue and it is expected to witness notable growth over the next few years. The use of OBD dongles with telematics capabilities among insurance providers and OEMs is growing significantly, creating a need for advanced OBD hardware solutions.

The application of OBD solutions in usage based insurance (UBI) applications is projected to increase at a robust 20% CAGR through 2026. A large number of insurance providers in the region are relying on OBD tools for accurately estimating insurance premiums depending on vehicle usage and driver behavior. The growing implementation of pay as you drive (PAYD) models will certainly create new on-board diagnostics aftermarket opportunities in the near future.

Meanwhile, consumer telematics applications are likely capture over 23% of the North America on-board diagnostics aftermarket by the end of 2026. OBD systems provide drivers with real-time feedback on their driving behavior in terms of speed, distance travelled, and instances of harsh braking, acceleration, cornering, and idling.

With a massive revenue share of around 80%, the U.S. had dominated the North America on-board diagnostics aftermarket in 2019 and it will continue to show similar trends in the future. The rise in vehicle production will certainly boost the demand for OBD tools, which help evaluate the health status of vehicles.

Several automakers are aiming to ramp up vehicle production in the near future. Toyota, for instance, had announced plans to invest about US$10 billion in its U.S. manufacturing plants. These trends will further propel the demand for efficient onboard diagnostics systems.

The growing trend of autonomous vehicles and connected technology in the region will certainly open up new possibilities for the North America on-board diagnostics aftermarket in the next few years.

