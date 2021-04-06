North America Microsurgery Robot Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2027

It is estimated that the North America microsurgery robot market will generate over US$1.2 billion in terms of annual revenue by 2027, driven by the growing technology adoption in numerous medical applications.

The North America microsurgery robot market is set to undergo a remarkable transformation in the coming years, with constant technological advances in the field of robot assisted microsurgery. The use of robotic assistants in surgical procedures has increased significantly over the years, largely due to the increase consumer preference for minimally invasive procedures, which provide benefits such as smaller incisions, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stay.

Microsurgery robots with hi-tech features can help improve patient outcomes considerably. Most surgical robots today are equipped with 3D imaging cameras and sensors that enable enhanced imaging and magnification. These robots also feature robotic arms that enable improved dexterity and eliminate the risk of complications caused by hand tremors. Increased healthcare expenditure in the region will certainly boost the adoption of surgical robotic assistants in the future.

Speaking of applications, the obstetrics and gynecology segment had captured a market share of around US$70 million in 2020 and it is likely to grow substantially in the future. Surgical robots are gradually gaining acceptance in gynecological surgeries including abdominal myomectomy, lymph node dissections, hysterectomy, radical hysterectomy, and sacrocolpopexies.

In February 2018, Medrobotics Corporation’s Flex Robotic System had gained the U.S. FDA approval for use in gynecological and thoracic procedures in the U.S.

Meanwhile, urology applications had accounted for a 20% revenue share of North America microsurgery robot market in 2020 and will continue to show similar trends over the coming years. The utilization of robotic assistants in urological surgeries offers numerous benefits including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery, reduced post-operative pain, and shorter hospital stay.

In terms of the end-user, ambulatory surgical centers had captured more than 32% of the market share in 2020 and will witness notable growth in the near future. Ambulator surgery centers provide affordable and effective treatment options which is why they have gained massive popularity among people. These centers are investing in microsurgery robots for providing minimally invasive surgeries and enhanced patient care.

The North America microsurgery robot market share from hospitals and clinics was valued at US$250 million in 2020 and it will increase considerably over the next few years. Hospitals and clinics are widely preferred among patients due to the availability of advanced infrastructure and intense medical care. In addition, most public hospitals offer better reimbursement policies for surgical procedures.

The microsurgery robot market in the U.S. is estimated to grow at a robust 13.6% CAGR through 2027, mainly due to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases. The country has a well-established healthcare infrastructure with advanced medical equipment technologies. The coming years are likely to witness an increasing adoption of surgical robots among healthcare providers for improved diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Leading market players in the U.S. are constantly working on the development of novel technologies for supporting critical microsurgical and super microsurgical procedures.

The widespread automation of surgical procedures across healthcare institutions has advanced patient management significantly. Constant advances in the industry are enabling microsurgery robots to deliver faster and more accurate results.

Medical devices and biotech firms are collaborating to develop advanced technologies for robot assisted microsurgery. For instance, Johnson and Johnson had collaborated with Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Google Life Sciences, for the development, instrumentation, and visualization of advanced robotic technologies.

