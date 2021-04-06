North America Medical Gloves Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Demand and Growth Outlook till 2026

In terms of revenue, North America medical gloves market is forecast to surpass US$5 billion by 2026. While the North America Occupational and Safety of Health (NAOSH) organized a safety and health week in 2020, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) was actively involved in giving a new dimension to hygiene and safety programs.

A dramatic uptick in the number of surgeries in the U.S. and Canada is likely to boost North America medical gloves market volume. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2017. Not to mention, increased awareness campaigns pertaining to patient and healthcare safety against exposure to infections, and hygiene have mustered up the confidence of stakeholders.

Amidst the soaring popularity of nitrile gloves and latex gloves, end-users are expected to exhibit traction for neoprene gloves. When it comes to high strength, resistance and safety, neoprene gloves have an edge over their counterparts. It is pertinent to mention that these gloves have higher chemical and puncture resistance and can keep up with the flexibility at high temperature ranges. Neoprene gloves segment is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 18.4% through 2026.

Leading companies are likely to cash in on the popularity of powder-free gloves that provide considerable resistance to allergies and are puncture resistant. Of late, these gloves have become trendier in surgeries on the heels of high strength, high chemical and water resistance, versatility and skin-friendly attributes. Powder-free gloves segment is projected to grow robustly at a CAGR of around 10.3% through 2026.

Watchdogs in the U.S. are vouching for the use of powder-free gloves. For instance, the American Academy of Dermatology has encouraged all medical and dental facilities to use powder-free gloves.

End-markets in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are poised to inject funds in examination gloves in the wake of rise in the number of diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases. A notable uptick in the routine check-ups to fight the rampant fatal infectious diseases has stimulated the demand for these gloves. Examination gloves segment witnessed the largest revenue in 2019, with valuation being pegged at around US$ 1,745 million. The expanding footprint of examination gloves in laboratory, emergency medical services and general medical exams will fare well for leading companies in North America medical gloves market.

Considering the global push to reduce waste generation in medical landscape, reusable gloves have gained immense popularity in the U.S. The CDC has recommended for the use of reusable gloves at home to contain the exposure to COVID-19.

Bullish demand for reusable gloves comes on the heel of increased hand protection and durability vis-à-vis other gloves. Reusable gloves segment garnered around US$ 528 million revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a similar trajectory by 2026.

Sterile gloves will be highly desirable among the American healthcare professionals in the ensuing period considering its penetration in surgical procedures. Furthermore, higher acceptable quality level (AQL) and resistance to microorganisms have instilled confidence among medical gloves manufacturers. Sterile gloves segment valuation stood at US$ 1,014 million in 2019, partly attributed to rampant chronic and acute infections in North America.

A drastic rise in patient inflow in ambulatory surgical centers has propelled North America medical gloves market revenue. Besides, inclination for cost-effective care and surgeries in ambulatory surgery centers has been backed up by low reimbursement rate for these centers.

A dearth of hospital beds and an unprecedented rise in patient inflow in hospitals have painted a robust picture for ambulatory surgical centers in the region. Ambulatory surgical centers segment is touted to grow at a strong CAGR of around 10.8% through 2026.

The U.S. is likely to emerge as a major revenue-boosting hub given the presence of leading medical gloves manufacturers and trend for cosmetic surgeries. Heightened awareness towards combating of infectious diseases and favorable approach by watchdogs will be witnessed in the region.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (NIOSHA) has mandated to wear medical gloves during patient-care activities which involve exposure to body fluids and blood. The U.S. medical gloves market share was pegged at over 90% in 2019, similar growth is projected in the next five years.

Leading companies eyeing to expand their portfolios in North America medial gloves market are Medline Industries Inc., Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Robinson Healthcare and Supermax Corporation Berhad, among several others. Notably, Top Glove Corporation Berhad rolled out BioGreen biodegradable powder-free nitrile gloves in June 2019 meant for both medical and non-medical sectors.

