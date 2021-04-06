North America Digital Health Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook 2020-2026 

By 2026, the North America digital health market size is projected to be valued at $261 billion, fueled by the augmenting number of COVID-19 cases in the region. The dramatic increase in the volume of patients suffering from numerous chronic conditions in the recent has been responsible for the adoption of safe and digital platforms such as mHealth apps in order to prevent the risk of contagion.

The North America digital health market forecast appears to be a promising avenue, as the need for telemedicine, personalized medicine, and health information technology has been spiraling upward since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Digital health technologies are increasingly being acknowledged as a go-to solution by healthcare professionals and patients alike. With the growing degree of governmental support via financial incentives and regulations, the market is slated to register a rising curve.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1162/sample

The recognition of digital health as a solution with immense potential for advanced healthcare facilities that can offer accurate diagnosis and treatments for patients is spurring the expansion rate of the North America digital health market outlook. The proven benefits such as better medical outcomes and high efficiency associated with the use of digital health tools is expected to add to the market impetus.

The trending demand for remote patient monitoring services for treating patients with chronic conditions is garnering more approval for personalized medicine and digital health platforms such as mHealth apps. A growing number of healthcare professionals have been embracing mHealth apps for diagnosing, analyzing, treating, and prescribing medications to patients remotely. Patients can therefore avail of online consultation services from the comfort of their homes, preventing the threat of COVID-19 infection.

The Canadian industry for digital health is expected to accrue a significant chunk of the overall North America market share through 2026, on account of the presence of a robust IT sector, lowered costs of medical services, and heightened demand for advanced technologies across the nation. The percentage of elderly population in the region has been augmenting, owing to which, the prevalence of heart conditions, cancer, and other fatal diseases has jumped.

Patients in Canada have been displaying an increased preference for telehealth, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Telemedicine is rendering patient care more affordable and accessible in these uncertain times, fueling the North America digital health market size. As several electronic health record (EHR) software solutions are being developed by market participants, the industry will continue to expand.

The service segment is anticipated to enable further expansion of the digital health market share in America. The segment accounted for over 37% of the overall market share during 2019 and is expected to progress further due to the lower risk of infection associated with these solutions. The high usage of wearables, glucose meters , and fitness and medicine apps is pushing the demand for mHealth in the region.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1162/customize-this-report

BioTelemetry, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Honeywell International, and Cisco Systems are some leading digital health providers in the region. They are implementing various business tactics including product innovation, acquisitions, collaborations, and geographic expansion to upscale their industry presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America Digital Health Market summary, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Major factor analysis

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Rapidly moving healthcare IT infrastructure in industrialized nations

3.3.1.2 Favorable government initiatives in U.S. and European region

3.3.1.3 Rising demand for remote patient monitoring services

3.3.1.4 Growing venture capital investments

3.3.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.3.2.1 Security concerns regarding patient data

3.3.2.2 High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Technology landscape

3.7 Porter’s analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1162/north-america-digital-health-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.