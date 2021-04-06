Neuromodulation Market will generate massive revenue by 2027 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global Neuromodulation Market is valued approximately at USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Neuromodulation is an intracranial and electrical therapy which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of the neurological diseases. Some common diseases that can be cured through neuromodulation therapy are spinal cord injury, tremors, chronic pain, minimally conscious state, bladder control, and stroke, which are usually found in the geriatric population. The proven effectiveness and enhancing acceptance of this therapy across a range of neurological disorders is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. As per the study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases was reported to be around 6.2 million people worldwide and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by the year 2040. Also, Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to create huge demand for neuromodulation devices, thereby aiding the market growth all over the world. Moreover, the rise in research activities to expand the application of neuromodulation, along with increasing awareness concerning the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices are few other factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market around the world. However, the high cost of neuromodulation procedures, along with the limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Neuromodulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of neuromodulation devices, along with the presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorder due to the growing geriatric population, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neuromodulation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Nevro Corporation

Neuropace Inc.

Neurosigma Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Nuvectra

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Internal Neuromodulation

External Neuromodulation

By Application:

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Pain Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Neuromodulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors