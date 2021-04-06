Multi Access Edge Computing Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

According to TMR, the Global Multi Access Edge Computing Market is accounted for $2,811.18 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $32,221.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. IT and telecom network convergence, base station evolution and continually improving server capacity are the factors driving the growth of this market. However, security and privacy concerns are hindering the growth of Multi Access Edge Computing market.

MEC refers to Mobile Edge Computing or Multi Access Edge Computing with the former being more cellular network-centric (LTE and 5G) and the latter terminology adopted by standards groups to generalize edge computing to reflect that it may be also be used by WiFi and other wireless access technologies. The distinction between Multi Access Edge Computing vs. Mobile Edge Computing for MEC largely ends with radio access and network type as almost every other aspect is the same including localizing computing, network element virtualization, software and service-centric operations. In cellular networks, edge computing via MEC is beneficial for LTE, but virtually essential for 5G. This is because Mobile Edge Computing facilitates optimization of fifth generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12146

Based on Products, the software is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in the requirement of the software and advancements for all the major software companies and industries. By Geography, North America has a growing prominence due to increasing penetration of IoT devices in the US and Canada, with the highest CAGR due to its storage capabilities and real-time computing offered by edge computing solutions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Multi Access Edge Computing market include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech, Affirmed Networks, Akamai Technologies, Allot Communications, Brocade Communications Systems, Cavium Networks, Ceragon Networks, Cisco Systems, Cloudify, Cradlepoint, EdgeConneX, Edgeworx, Ericsson, Fujitsu Technology Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and IBM Corporation.



Products Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Education

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Surveillance

• Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

• Augmented Reality

• Data Caching

• Internet-of-Things

• Location Based Services

• Optimized Local Content Distribution

• Real-time Video Analytics

• Virtual Reality

Industries Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

• Building, Construction & Real Estate

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Public Sector

• Information Technology

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecommunication

• Travel & Hospitality

Buy Now report with Analysis of COVID-19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12146/Single

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances