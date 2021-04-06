Middle East & Africa Concentrated Solar Power Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027

The concentrated solar power market in UAE is projected to grow on account of high demand for consistent power generation technologies in accordance with reduction in levelized cost of energy. There is an increased focus of government towards attaining the targets of renewable energy installation. Likewise, implementation of strict energy-efficient policies will complement CSP deployment.

Middle East & Africa concentrated solar power market size is poised to attain substantial growth owing to paradigm move towards green energy alternatives and increasing investments across sustainable development. Strict government policies and norms coupled with decreasing levelized cost of energy will also drive the CSP development. Rising demand for electricity and high carbon emission reduction targets is set to enhance the business landscape.

Subsequently, large-scale investments for deployment of solar power generation projects will also drive the business scenario. Additionally, policies regarding effective energy consumption have accumulated regulatory as well as consumer tendencies towards the solar technologies adoption. This in turn is likely to enhance the growth of the market. Favorable monetary funds and schemes will also greatly contribute towards revenue growth.

The power tower technology segment is likely to witness an upward trend over the forecast time period owing to the growing investments to build renewable energy sources. Favorable monetary funds and attractive schemes will also contribute towards CSP industry progress. Technical adoption of two-axis solar tracking (heliostat) monitoring systems will surge the ability of the operator to achieve relatively higher working temperatures, electricity usage, and proficiency.

With respect to capacity, the ≤50 MW CSP segment is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing segments due to ability of these units to go with industrial process heat systems, including oil & coal-fired boilers mainly as a measure to lessen consumption of fossil fuel. Stringent environmental regulations and increasing efforts toward reduction of carbon will further boost the overall market statistics.

Citing an instance, in 2020, Abengoa reportedly completed three 200 MW parabolic trough plant installation in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. A move towards renewable power generation sources and escalating number of concentrated solar power across MEA is expected to create a relatively stable growth ground for the segment.

The without storage CSP segment is likely to witness rapid progress over the coming years. This anticipated growth is ascribed to moderately low capital expenditure and ongoing government efforts to attain the renewable energy targets. As per the IRENA, ability of enhanced thermal storage over four hours has led to decline of around 35 per cent in capital expenditure. Continuing substantial investments across R&D sector to install advanced solar thermal storage units and numerous technological advancements will positively impact CSP market forecast in the Middle East.

Morocco concentrated solar power market will gain momentum on account of high solar irradiance levels, lower component production costs, and economic capital. High electricity demand and rising inclination toward high carbon cutting has been observed in the region. Citing an instance, ACWA Power, in June 2019, finished the 200 MW NOORO III and NOORO II CSP project construction located in Morocco.

ACWA Power, Abengoa Solar, Acciona Energy, GE Renewable Energy, ACCIONA Energy, BrightSource Energy, Suntrace, and Shams Power among many others are some of the key players offering concentrated solar power technology in the Middle East & Africa regions.

