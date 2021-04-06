Mammography Workstation Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research

Global Mammography Workstation Market is valued at approximately USD 116 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mammography is type of specialized breast imaging system that applies low-dose x-rays to identify cancer prior to women experience symptoms. It is a non-invasive medical test that aids physicians to diagnose and cure medical conditions. Mammography workstation allows physicians to view, operate, and store images from several sources, such as breast MR, CR mammography, digitized films, breast ultrasound, and general radiography modalities.

Mammography workstation imaging system reduces the risk of death due to breast cancer, which may drive the need for mammography workstation throughout the world. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of breast cancer coupled with increasing approval or funding on mammography systems are the few other factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), breast cancer is one of the most frequent form of cancer around the world, with an average of 2 million new cases found among women each year. Likewise, the American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) also anticipated that the prevalence rate of breast cancer is likely to reach more than 9.9 million cases with around 5.5 million annual deaths by the year 2030 due to the rising geriatric aging. This, in turn, is likely to accelerate the adoption of mammography workstation systems, thus accelerating the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of mammography devices and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1594

The regional analysis of the global Mammography Workstation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of product approvals related to mammography workstation along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of breast cancer aligned with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mammography Workstation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Modality:

Ultrasound Elastography

Magnetic Resonance Elastography

By Application:

Diagnostic Screening

Advance Imaging

Clinical Review

By End-User:

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Academia

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1594

Target Audience of the Global Mammography Workstation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors