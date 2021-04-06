Laboratory Freezers Market Report In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Global Laboratory Freezers Market: Overview

Laboratory freezers are used in laboratories and in research laboratories. These freezers have to meet specific requirements with regards to safety and temperature consistency. These are, therefore, provided with several features and functions to ensure maximum storage of critical chemicals, sensitive samples, and research materials. An electronic controller enables to create optimum storage conditions such as highly effective insulation, dynamic cooling system, and accurate temperature setting. Enzyme freezer comprises a microprocessor which has a control with large digital display and has accuracy of 1 °C. A plasma freezer is used in cryoprecipitation of antihemophilic of whole blood. Explosion proof refrigerators are designed to store flammable liquids and hazardous chemical substances to reduce the risk of explosion outside and inside the cabinet. Flammable material storage freezers are also equipped to reduce the risk of explosion in the cabinet while storing volatile materials and flammable chemicals. A laboratory freezer is used for storage of volatile chemicals, industrial-grade compounds that will explode if exposed to atmosphere, and vaccines & blood samples. Ultra-low temperature freezers are used to store DNA/RNA, autopsy materials, plant samples & insect artifacts, tissues & plasma, blood, chemicals, antibiotics, and drugs.

Global Laboratory Freezers Market – Snapshot

The global laboratory freezers market is driven by technical augmentation, increase in the geriatric population, infrastructural upgrade at research laboratories, and rise in medical tourism. However, high cost of digital equipped freezers is expected to restrain the global laboratory freezers market.

The main obstacle faced by the freezers is to minimize the energy consumption. However, refrigerants used in the freezers could lead to ozone layer depletion. This is projected to restrain the global laboratory freezers market. Hence, the equipment should have least potential for global warming, it should be non-toxic as well as non-inflammable.

The global laboratory freezers market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the global laboratory freezers market can be classified into freezers, cryopreservation systems, and refrigerators. The freezers segment can be categorized into enzyme freezers, explosion-proof freezers, plasma freezers, flammable material freezers, ultra-low temperature freezers, and laboratory freezers. Enzyme freezers are used to preserve enzymes because exposure to too much heat can cause structural deformations or melting. Explosion-proof freezers lower the threat of explosion outside and inside of the cabinet when hazardous chemicals and volatile materials are stored. Plasma freezers have a digital microprocessor controller with visual and audio alarms, thick insulation. Flammable material freezers reduce the risk of explosion inside the cabinet while storing volatile materials and flammable chemicals. Ultra-low temperature freezers are equipped to preserve all biological samples at temperatures ranging from -86 °C to -150 °C. Laboratory freezers are energy efficient and have high performance to meet the stringent standards of biotechnology, life sciences and industrial laboratories samples. The refrigerators segment can be divided into flammable material refrigerators, chromatography refrigerators, explosion-proof refrigerators, pharmacy refrigerators, blood bank refrigerators and laboratory refrigerators.

Geographically, the global laboratory freezers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global laboratory freezers market during the forecast period. The U.S. is a major market for laboratory freezers because of high health care expenditure, increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, and advanced health care infrastructure. The laboratory freezers market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years.

Key players operating in the global laboratory freezers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Haier, Helmer Scientific, EVERmed S.R.L., Arctiko A/S, VWR Corporation, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., and Philipp Kirsch GmbH, among others.

