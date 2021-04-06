Ketorolac Tromethamine Market Analysis 2021 Global Market by Trends, Growth, Factors, Business Outlook, Size, Share, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis and Competitive Strategies Forecast till 2027
The Ketorolac Tromethamine market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ketorolac Tromethamine.
Global Ketorolac Tromethamine industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
Key players in global Ketorolac Tromethamine market include:
- Pfizer
- Omeros Corporation
- Egalet US Inc.
- Allergan
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- Teva
- Mylan
- West Ward Pharmaceuticals
- Fresenius Kabi
- Apotex
- Sandoz
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- Gland Pharma Limited
- Akorn
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Sagent Pharmaceuticals
- Aurobindo Pharma
Market segmentation, by product types:
- Injection
- Ophthalmic
- Nasal
- Oral tablet
Market segmentation, by applications:
- Short-term treatment of pain
- Ophthalmic Surgery
Market segmentation, by regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Market segmentation, by countries:
- United States
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Southeast Asia
- Middle East
- Africa
- Mexico
- Brazil
- America
- Chile
- Peru
- Colombia
