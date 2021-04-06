Keen Insight for Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Trend by 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), which studied Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Polystyrene (PS) is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon polymer made from the monomer styrene. Polystyrene also is made into a foam material, called expanded polystyrene (EPS) or extruded polystyrene (XPS), which is valued for its insulating and cushioning properties. Polystyrene can be solid or foamed. General-purpose polystyrene is clear, hard, and rather brittle. It is an inexpensive resin per unit weight. It is a rather poor barrier to oxygen and water vapour and has a relatively low melting point.Polystyrene is one of the most widely used plastics, the scale of its production being several million tonnes per year. Polystyrene can be naturally transparent, but can be coloured with colourants. Uses include protective packaging, containers, lids, bottles, trays, tumblers, disposable cutlery and in the making of models. Expanded polystyrene is solid foam or thermoplastic product that has characteristics such as low weight, insulation properties and durability. The thermal qualities of expanded polystyrene improve with its strength (density). EPS has a variety of applications such as for thermal insulation boards in building constructions and packaging products. EPS insulation foam is also used in closed cavity walls, roofs and floor insulation. It is the automatic choice for electronic goods cushioning and packaging. Manufacturers rely heavily on EPS due to its insulation and shock absorption capacity, as well as its ability to prevent or minimize product damage during the transportation of sophisticated equipment. The Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at 35700 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 52700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), presents the global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Competitive Players

The Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

SABIC

The DOW Chemical Company

Total S.A.

Trinseo

NOVA Chemicals

Flint Hills Resources

Brodr. Sunde A/S

ACH Foam Technologies Inc.

Synbra Holding bv

Others

Kaneka Corporation

StyroChem

Kumho Petrochemical

By application:

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Others

Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) can be segmented into:

Polystyrebe

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) manufacturers

– Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry associations

– Product managers, Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market and related industry.

