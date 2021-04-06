Inverter Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

Global Inverter Market is valued approximately at USD 11.07 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An inverter is an electrical device that converts DC voltage from batteries into the standard household AC voltage so that it can be further used by common appliances. It converts the direct current into alternative current. The rapid growth in production of renewable energy across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. As the inverter converts the variable direct current output of a photovoltaic solar panel into a utility frequency alternating to AC voltage and efficiently fed into a commercial electrical grid or uses for locals and electrical networks. For instance: according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, installed renewable power generation in India grown with CAGR of 17.33% between 2016-2020 and stood at 87.26 GW out of which wind & solar comprised 34.74 GW and 34.81 GW respectively. Similarly, as per China’s National Energy Administration, China’s renewable energy installation capacity has reached to 728 GW in 2018 which is an increase of over 12 from 2017 that is 647.32 GW which includes 52 GW (up 2.5 percent) for hydro,184 GW (up 12.4 percent) for wind,17.8 GW (up 20.7 percent) for biomass and 174 GW (up 34 percent) for photovoltaic (PV). In addition, surging demand for various household devices in vehicles is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries of vehicles to power secondary devices and systems installed in it is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Inverter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as surging demand for various household devices in vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inverter Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huawei Technologies

Sungrow Power Supply

SMA Solar Technology

Power Electronics

Abb

Solaredge Technologies

Fronius International

Altenergy Power System

Enphase Energy

Darfon Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solar inverters

Non-solar inverters

By Output power rating:

Below 10 kW

10-50 kW

50-100 kW

Above 100 kW

By Output Voltage:

100-300 V

300-500 V

Above 500 V

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By End-use Industries:

PV plants

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

