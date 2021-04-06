Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Digester Equipment Market

Digester Equipment Market: Introduction

Digester equipment, also called biodigester or biogas reactor, is utilized in the production process of biogas. The equipment is usually made of stainless steel. The size and design of the equipment varies according to the volume of feedstock and the amount of energy to be generated. A typical household digester equipment can have a volume of less than 1 cubic meter, while industrial-grade equipment can exceed 5,000 cubic meters. The working of digester equipment includes feedstock loading, biomass fermentation, energy generation, and removal of leftover substrate.

Key Drivers of the Global Digester Equipment Market

Increase in number of wastewater treatment plants is driving the demand for digester equipment across different regions. Anaerobic digestion is carried out in the digester equipment to remove harmful contaminants and chemicals from industrial and household wastewater.

Small-scale biogas production units are increasingly being installed at residential apartments, restaurants, and municipal areas. For instance, in China more than 40 million households have installed an anaerobic digester equipment to cater to the energy demand for cooking, lighting, and heating.

Increasing Demand for Biofuel Offers Significant Opportunities

Biofuel has emerged as an environment-friendly and sustainable source in the last few years. Numerous government and independent research institutes are investing in biogas plants to generate high-volume biodiesel, bioethanol, and biobutanol for commercial application. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), global biofuel production stood at 154 billion liters in 2018. It is expected to increase by 25% by the end of 2024.

Batch Digesters Segment held Large Market Share

Several large-scale biogas programs utilize batch digesters for large volume production of biogas. Batch type digester equipment are loaded with feedstock at one time, fermenting for a fixed time period, and the slurry is discharged after the end of the actual biogas production period. Increase in importance of on-farm biogas production is estimated to boost the demand for batch digesters during the forecast period.

Europe holds Prominent Share of the Global Digester Equipment Market