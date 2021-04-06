Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Industry Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

TMR’s report on the varicose vein treatment market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the varicose vein treatment market for the period of 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the varicose vein treatment market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global varicose vein treatment market.

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The varicose vein treatment market is anticipated to grow with the introduction of endovenous cyanoacrylate glue. For instance, a leading medical technology company – Medtronic – announced the launch of the VenaSeal closure system in India, which uses endovenous cyanoacrylate glue to seal off varicose veins. The procedure involving endovenous cyanoacrylate glue is increasingly gaining popularity as a minimally-invasive treatment option for patients in the varicose vein treatment space.

On the other hand, FDA-approved polidocanol injectable foam is being used by healthcare providers in the varicose vein treatment market space to diagnose the greater saphenous varicose vein condition in patients. As such, healthcare industries in the varicose vein treatment market are targeting treatment options for greater saphenous varicose veins, since the disease accounts for the highest revenue amongst all diseases in this landscape. Revenue of the greater saphenous varicose veins disease segment is predicted for exponential growth, with an estimated value of ~US$ 1 billion by the end of 2024. Healthcare providers are recommending polidocanol injectable foam for various varicose vein treatments, since it is a nonsurgical procedure.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Varicose Vein Treatment Market Report:

The global varicose vein treatment market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a few large-scale players in the international market and several small-scale players in regional markets. The top 4 to 5 players hold a majority share of the global varicose vein treatment market.

Prominent players operating in the global varicose vein treatment market include: Medtronic, AngioDynamics, BTG International Ltd., VVT Medical, F Care System, WON TECH Co., Ltd., DJO, LLC, Miravas, Mylan N.V., Teleflex Incorporated, BSN medical, SIGVARIS

