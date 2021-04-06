Global Mobile App Geofencing Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2025| Apple, Thumbvista, ESRI, Geomoby, Pulsate, Mobinius Technologies
Mobile App Geofencing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Connectivity (Active, Passive); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Industry (Healthcare, BFSI, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Others) and Geography
Mobile App Geofencing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
Technological improvements and a rise in the use of spatial data and analytical tools are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile app geofencing market. Moreover, increasing applications in numerous industry sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.
Geofencing is a virtual boundary in the geographical area in terms of GPS and RFID, which triggers the software to respond when a mobile device enters or leaves the area. Since many years’ developers are taking the support of hardware and software to locate exactly the data related to geography.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
- Apple
- Thumbvista
- ESRI
- Geomoby
- Pulsate
- Mobinius Technologies
- Bluedot Innovation
- Fi
- Gpswox
- Swirl Networks
Scope of the Report:
The global mobile app geofencing market is segmented on the basis of connectivity, enterprise size, industry. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as active, passive. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as healthcare, BFSI, government and defence, transportation and logistics, retail, others.
Regional Analysis
The report analyzes factors affecting mobile app geofencing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mobile app geofencing market in these regions.
Major Topics Covered in this Report: –
Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Mobile App Geofencing market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.
Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.
Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Chapter 1 Study Coverage
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Production by Regions
Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions
Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter 9 Production Forecasts
Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast
Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
Chapter 13 Key Findings
Chapter 14 Appendix
