Global Medical Device Adhesive Market 2020-2027 Comprehensive Study By Key Players Adhesives Research, INCURE INC., Permabond LLC, 3M, Dr. Hönle AG

According to our new market research study on “Medical Device Adhesive Market – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Resin Type, and Device Type,” the global medical device adhesive market is expected to reach US$ 11,759.07 million by 2027 from US$ 6,642.85 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global medical device adhesive market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.

Based on resin type, the medical device adhesive market is segmented into acrylic, silicone, cynoacrylates, polyurethane, light curing, and epoxy. The acrylic segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rising healthcare spending and aging population worldwide are fueling the demand for medical device adhesive market. Moreover, many market players operating in the market provide acrylic adhesives for medical applications. For instance, Henkel offers solvent and water-based acrylic adhesives for medical applications. Similarly, 3M offers Medical Permanent Acrylic Adhesives P1500 and P1510 that demonstrates excellent peel and tack performance.

The growth of medical device adhesive market is also attributed to the increasing usage of medical device adhesives, and technological advancements in medical device adhesives. However, lack of adoption in emerging economies is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Device Adhesive Market

Dymax Corporation Henkel AG & COMPANY KGAA Epoxy Technology, Inc. Master Bond H.B. Fuller Company Adhesives Research INCURE INC. Permabond LLC 3M Dr. Hönle AG

To comprehend Global Medical Device Adhesive market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Device Adhesive market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

