Global Acetaldehyde Market Accounted For US$ 1,329.4 Mn In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.7% During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Rising demand in array of applications is projected to escalate the acetaldehyde market at a CAGR of 6.7%. Latest market study on “Global Acetaldehyde Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Process (Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, and Others), Derivative (Pyridine and Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Acetic Acid, and Others), Application (Chemicals, Plastics & Synthetic Rubber, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp, and Others), and Geography”, The global acetaldehyde market is accounted to US$ 1,329.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,367.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Based on application, the acetaldehyde market has been segmented into chemicals, plastics, and synthetic rubber, food & beverages, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, paper and pulp, and others. The chemical segment dominated the global acetaldehyde market. Acetaldehyde is commercially used as an intermediate in the chemical production of pyridine and pyridine bases, acetic acid, pentaerythritol, and other chemicals. Furthermore, acetaldehyde is a key raw material in the production of a wide range of chemicals such as paint binders in alkyd paints and as a plasticizer for plastics. It is used as a raw material for ethyl acetate, pyridines, pentaerythritol, chloral, lactic acid, peracetic acid, acetic acid, 1,3-butylene glycol, and crotonaldehyde. Acetaldehyde is also used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of dyes, pharmaceuticals, perfumes, and pesticides. These factors boost the acetaldehyde demand in the chemical application.

Acetaldehyde is used in a wide range of industrial applications; it is the most commonly used raw material in the organic chemical industry. As a raw material, it is used in the manufacturing of paint binders, plasticizers, and superabsorbents that go in baby nappies. It is also used in the manufacture of various types of building materials, synthetic lubricants, fire protection paints, and explosives. In the pharmaceuticals industry, it is used in the production of vitamins, sleeping aids, and sedatives. It is also often used as an intermediate in the chemical synthesis of acetic acid. Moreover, acetaldehyde chemical is infused in various types of perfumes and can further be used in decorative cosmetics, fragrances, shampoos, soaps, and oral care products as well as in household cleaners and detergents. It is a part of fuel composition as well as solvents. The solvents containing acetaldehyde are used in the rubber and paper manufacturing, and tanning industries, among others; moreover, it is a major component of the silvering of mirrors. In the food & beverages industry, acetaldehyde is used in the production of preservatives and flavorings. Furthermore, it occurs naturally in fruits and fruit juices, ripe fruits, cheese, and heated milk.

The market for global acetaldehyde is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global acetaldehyde market include Ashok Alco – chem Limited, Celanese Corporation, Chempure Private Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lonza Group Ltd, LYC Chemical Corp, Merck KGaA, Sekab, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. among others.

