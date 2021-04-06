Glass Coatings Market 2021| Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Glass coating is liquid glass, and it is done to save energy and to reduce carbon emissions. The glass coatings are of two major types; one is nano-coating, and the other is liquid glass coating. The nano-coating is the non-stick coatings used to reduce the contact of dirt particles with the glass. The significant advantage of the nano-coating is that they guarantee permanence and longevity. UV stability facilitates functionality for an extended period. They also provide excellent abrasion resistance with the substrate. The applications can be divided as industrial and manual. The glass coating provides long-lasting, durable protection, scratch resistance, water, dirt, ice, and snow repellence. They also offer solar protection, corrosion resistance, and self-cleaning properties.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The glass coating market has witnessed a significant growth due to rise in research activities in the field of innovative bio-based raw materials for glass coatings. Moreover, the growth in the sales of vehicles is expected to be the major reason for the rise in demand for glass coating, thereby proving to be a major driver for the glass coating market. However, the increasing raw material prices can be a major restraining factor for the global glass coating market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glass Coating Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glass coating market with detailed market segmentation type, technology, end user and geography. The global glass coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glass coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global glass coating market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end user. On the basis of type, the global glass coating market is divided into low-E coatings, solar control coatings, and self-cleaning coatings. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into spray pyrolysis, powder spray, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), sputter coating, sol-gel coating, and thermal evaporation coating. On the basis of end user, the global glass coating market is divided into automotive, aviation, and building & construction.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glass coating market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glass coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glass coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the glass coating market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the glass coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The marketpayers from glass coating market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for glass coating in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the glass coating market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the glass coating market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

AGC, Inc.

Arkema

Central Glass

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Vitro Architectural Glass

