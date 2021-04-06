GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market 2021 : Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

GaN (Gallium Nitride) on diamond is an alternative material to pure GaN in the field of high power semiconductors and electronics. There are immense opportunities for new product innovation and development in GaN on diamond based semiconductor products in the near future. This is mainly due to GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates offering different advantages such as high thermal conductivity, superior high frequency handle capacity, and high energy efficiency & flexibility, which is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing demand for RF power applications across aerospace & defense, high power electronics, and research & development has led to adoption of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates globally. The high thermal conductivity, high frequency handling capacity, and high energy efficiency and flexibility makes its suitable for manufacturing semiconductor devices. The market for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates is forecast to quickly grow to US$ 19,162.4 Thousand by 2026 from US$ 7,777.0 Thousand in 2017, recording a CAGR of 11.2%.

The GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market has seen demand traction due to rising demand for modern electronic wafers as well as increase in adoption of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates in high power electronics applications. Increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic wafers along with rising investment by various semiconductor manufacturers to build advanced electronic wafers in order to cope with the rising demand is the most significant factor anticipated to accelerate the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrate market. GaN on diamond also enables better utilization of various electromagnetic spectrum, thereby improving the performance of military and defense cellular handsets, and satellite and wireless technologies among others.

Increasing demand for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates based devices across various end-use application sectors such as aerospace & defense, and research & development is predicted to boost the demand for this product.

GaN on diamond based RF power-amplifiers can be used in various defense and military applications in future due to lower cooling complexity of high power electronic devices. Moreover, the excellent chemical properties of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrate materials including high electron saturation drift velocity, wide band gap, and high thermal conductivity makes it highly appropriate for the development of high-power microwave, and high-frequency and millimeter-wave and circuit for different wireless communication applications. GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates offer numerous benefits such as longer lifespan and higher power resist capability to communication satellite equipment manufacturers. Despite huge benefits associated with GaN on diamond based semiconductor substrate, the existing high market share of silicon based and GaN based substrate along with the prevailing low price as compared to diamond is one of the factors that has been hindering the demand for GaN on diamond based semiconductor substrates across various mainstream electronic applications.

GaN on diamond is being adopted in various high power applications of military and defense due to rapid development in material processing technologies. The intrinsic properties of diamond make it the most suitable choice for aerospace and defense product manufacturers. Increasing application areas of various electronic devices and circuits across different end-use industries is one of the major reasons for the rise in demand for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates.

The global GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is highly consolidated with limited number of companies operating in the market. Leading players are currently focusing on providing technologically enhanced products to customers. Increasing demand for GaN on diamond based devices coupled with decreasing cost in the long run is expected to encourage various investors to invest in this new technology. Moreover, as part of this strategy, companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.

Some of the prominent players identified in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market and profiled in the study include Blue Wave Semiconductor Inc., Element Six, Microwave Enterprises Ltd., Cornes Technologies Ltd., Advanced Diamond Technologies, IIa Technologies Pte. Ltd., NeoCoat SA, Crystallume, Carat Systems, Qorvo Inc., RFHIC Corporation, Diamond Microwave Devices Limited, and Akash Systems Inc.

