Exclusive Report on Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2014-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Petroleum Needle Coke market.

According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Globally, conocoPhillips is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke and C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke. In China, there are only two petroleum needle coke manufacturers in China, including CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical and Shandong Yida New Material. Shandong Yida New Material started production since August 8th, 2017. Production base of those two suppliers are separately in Liaoning and Shandong province.Petroleum needle coke is mainly used in ultra-high power electrode and special carbon materials for steel industry. Ultra-high power electrode is the largest consumption field with consumption amount of 54.3 K MT in 2017. Also, there is no substitute in this application field.

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

Get the complete sample, please click:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=1&rid=634056

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Petroleum Needle Coke market include:

Shandong Yida New Material

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Browse More In-Depth Industry Insights at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/634056-petroleum-needle-coke-market-report.html

Worldwide Petroleum Needle Coke Market by Application:

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

Market Segments by Type

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Petroleum Needle Coke Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Petroleum Needle Coke Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Petroleum Needle Coke Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Petroleum Needle Coke Market in Major Countries

7 North America Petroleum Needle Coke Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Petroleum Needle Coke Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Petroleum Needle Coke Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Petroleum Needle Coke Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Ask for a Report Sample at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=3&rid=634056

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Petroleum Needle Coke

Petroleum Needle Coke industry associations

Product managers, Petroleum Needle Coke industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Petroleum Needle Coke potential investors

Petroleum Needle Coke key stakeholders

Petroleum Needle Coke end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Petroleum Needle Coke Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Petroleum Needle Coke Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Petroleum Needle Coke Market?

About Global Market Monitor

Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.

We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.

Contact

Global Market Monitor

One Pierrepont Plaza, 300 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn,NY 11201, USA

Name: Rebecca Hall

Phone: + 1 (347) 467 7721

Email: [email protected]

Web Site: https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com

Guess You May Like:

Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/616869-nuclear-medicine-and-radiopharmaceuticals-market-report.html

Paper Cone Cup Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/435768-paper-cone-cup-market-report.html

Vacuum Truck Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/592321-vacuum-truck-market-report.html

Oat Product Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/463535-oat-product-market-report.html

Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/446248-hydroxyprogesterone-caproate-injection-market-report.html

Basic Silicone Chemicals Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/442165-basic-silicone-chemicals-market-report.html