European Remodeling Market Share, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2026

In terms of the annual valuation, the European remodeling market size is slated to reach US$1,702 billion by the end of 2026, driven by growing energy efficiency concerns in urban regions and the need to make buildings more sustainable.

The need to improve energy efficiency of aging buildings is perhaps one of the biggest trends powering the Europe remodeling market expansion. Europe being a pioneer in renewable and sustainable technologies, ongoing government efforts to make buildings more energy efficient have led to numerous infrastructure renovation and refurbishment projects over the past few years.

With robust digitalization in recent years, Europe’s construction sector is witnessing the widespread adoption of transformative technologies including internet of things (IoT), building information modeling (BIM) data, collaborative platforms and applications, and smart materials which can help make the existing infrastructure affordable, sustainable, and energy efficient.

The trend of aesthetic interiors has gained massive popularity across numerous European countries and consumers are increasingly investing in the home interior solutions. Considering similar trends in the future, European residential remodeling market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2026.

The residential remodeling segment includes interior addition & alterations, exterior addition & alterations, and others such as disaster repair, property improvement, and system & equipment.

Interior addition and alteration segment had accounted for a market share of more than 43% in terms of revenue during 2019 and it is estimated to grow substantially over the coming years. Today, a wide variety of customized home interior designs are available in the market. Home remodeling service providers are utilizing online websites and social media platforms for efficient marketing and engaging more customers. A large number of European consumers are expected to spend on customized interior aesthetic solutions, especially bath and kitchen remodeling, in the near future.

Considering the regional landscape, Germany’s commercial remodeling market is anticipated to record substantial gains in the forthcoming years. The regional commercial sector is being driven by the massive growth in the urban population. Germany is home to several major remodeling service providers and new companies are constantly emerging, which will strengthen the regional outlook considerably.

The Europe remodeling industry is likely face numerous challenges in the future. This includes excessive costs of remodeling solutions since they take modern technologies into application. Additionally, the industry is still recovering from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which may pose several hurdles, especially for the emerging players.

The coronavirus public health emergency had resulted in the lack of shortage of raw material availability due to the inefficiency in production and supply. After taking a major hit by the pandemic, Europe’s construction sector witnessed a hold on a number of major refurbishment projects, which significantly affected its growth in the first quarter of 2020. However, the month of May witnessed an improvement of nearly 22% as production and supply activities resumed after an unprecedented decline. Between September and October, the construction production improved by around 1.2%.

The recovery of the construction sector is expected to positively impact the Europe remodeling market outlook, presenting promising growth opportunities for the industry participants, Dow Building Solutions, House Renovation London, Walker Construction Ltd., Sherwin-Williams Company, and Vinci Construction, among many other notable companies.

