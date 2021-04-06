European Rare Sugar Market Size, Share, Trends and Industry Analysis Report 2020-2026

The European rare sugar market is likely to witness momentous growth through the forthcoming time period owing to growing consumer spending and evolving eating preferences of consumers. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the usage of dietary supplements among consumers. Use of rare sugars has gained immense traction across Europe due to growing consumer awareness regarding the use of sugar alternatives and calorie reduction content in diets.

With respect to product, in 2019, the D-Mannose segment was valued at approximately $120 million and is expected to showcase a promising growth rate during the study period. The increasing demand for nutritional supplements for enhancing the urinary tract health as well as for the treatment of numerous urinary tract related infections is likely to boost the rare sugar market growth.

D-Mannose also known as Seminose or Carubinose is basically a simple sugar which is mainly used for the treatment of carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome type 1b. Besides, some of the clinical trials also state that it could be used for treating as well as avoiding urinary tract infections. In addition, the product aids in promoting the growth of good bacteria as well. D-mannose might also be used for treating blood sugar and bleeding disorders in people and is usually consumed in the form of powder or capsules.

The allulose product segment is forecasted to register a growth rate of more than 6.5% up to 2026. Increasing number of individuals suffering from diabetes is slated to fuel the demand for low calorie sweeteners, thereby favoring the Europe allulose sector. In fact, consumer awareness towards diet, health, and chronic ailments has climbed over the past few years due to escalating number of individuals suffering from obesity and diabetes. Additionally, the product is also widely used in food applications as a sugar substitute since it copies functional properties of sugar, having a smaller number of calories.

In terms of application, in 2019, the dietary supplements segment exceeded more than $75 million and is rapidly increasing across the region. The growth is majorly ascribed to rising consumer awareness in line with high number of individuals suffering from diabetes. In fact, around 15% of the population residing in Germany suffered from diabetes in the year 2019 and accounted for around 50,000 deaths.

Changing eating patterns coupled with adoption of healthier lifestyle have propelled the number of people suffering from low blood sugar and obesity related diseases. This has further increased the demand for low sugar products and sugar substitutes across Europe.

On the geographical front, increasing prevalence of various chronic ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases has influenced consumers across Germany to focus on maintaining overall health performance and avoiding chronic disorders. Besides, there has been a surge in the consumption of low sugar-based products mainly for dietary benefits like enhancing urinary tract health and treating low blood sugar level ailments. This is thus estimated to fuel regional product demand.

