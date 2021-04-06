European Private LTE Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2020-2026

The European private LTE market size is projected to generate revenue in excess of USD 3 billion by the end of 2026.

The need for greater bandwidth and ultralow latency are driving current and future trends in the European private LTE market. With increasing advances in smart city projects, there has been a notable rise in the number of connected devices and sensors that enable communication between different smart city objects.

Next generation networks such as LTE, LTE-A, and Bluetooth that support high transmission rates are expected to be the backbone of future smart city developments. LTE-A technology, for instance, has been widely deployed in the region to meet advanced networking requirements in terms of power consumption, interoperability, and robustness.

A private LTE infrastructure enables enterprises to boost their operational efficiency by offering a dedicated coverage and capacity of highspeed 4G networks. It provides them with complete control and flexibility to decide which features to offer on the network and who can access them.

Today, most LTE networks utilize an evolved eNodeB infrastructure to handle radio communication with multiple devices, eliminating the need for a centralized network controller. LTE eNodeB maximizes the efficiency of ultrawide bandwidth LTE networks to enable highspeed connections which are frequently required for modern applications such as high simulation video conferencing and video-on-demand. In 2019, eNodeB held over 20% of the market share in terms of revenue and it will record notable growth in the future.

Meanwhile, handheld terminals, which accounted for about 40% of Europe private LTE market in 2019, will continue to witness widespread adoption through 2026. They enable smart communication and collaboration by connecting IT personnel, executives, supervisors, and field workers across enterprises and can meet the unique requirements of various industry verticals including manufacturing, hospitality, utilities, and mining.

In Europe, the deployment of private LTE networks across the manufacturing sector is likely to grow at a healthy 20% CAGR in the coming years. Smart manufacturing and logistics are accelerating the fourth industrial revolution which is increasingly transforming plants and factories through wireless technologies.

Meanwhile, the Europe private LTE market share from the energy sector will expand at a robust 25% CAGR through 2026. Private LTE solutions allow power and utility companies to connect distributed grid assets to enable higher bandwidth, spectral efficiency, and low costs over wide areas. This in turn helps ensure that both the grid and consumer data is secure at all times.

Germany is likely to be a key market for private LTE solutions providers over the next few years. Telecom operators in the country are conducting new 5G trials and upgrading their network infrastructure to enable the nationwide deployment of the technology. Deutsche Telekom, for example, aims to increase the number of 5G base stations in Germany to 36,000 in 2021 compared to just over 27,000 back in 2017.

U.K. captured nearly 30% revenue share of Europe private LTE market during 2019 and is set to grow substantially through 2026. The U.K. government has implemented numerous policies to boost the adoption of secure mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), enabling mobile core platforms to deliver highspeed broadband capabilities for mission critical applications.

AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Casa Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Druid Software, and Qualcomm Incorporated are among the prominent names in the industry.

