European Pet Care Market Size, Industry Research Report and Forecast 2021-2027

With the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of owning a pet, the European pet care market size is expected to reach over $46.6 billion by 2027 every year. Caring for a pet does not only improve mental health but can significantly boost the immune system as well by encouraging a habit of daily exercise, resulting to a healthier lifestyle.

The European pet care market forecast will make considerable strides in terms of revenue due to the large disposable incomes of pet owners in the region. Nearly 85 million households in Europe are home to at least one pet. The increasing humanization of pets in the region has been leading to higher consumption of pet food, pet services, and pet care products.

Adoption of pets has been a prominent trend observed during the imposition of the COVID-19 lockdowns across the world. The pet care market in the European continent has been exhibiting a rising curve, owing to the tendency of pet owners to spend leniently on premium pet care products across the region. Pet care companies such as Walmart and Pets at Home have been catering to the needs of the customers by offering high-end products and services.

In terms of type, pet care products, pet services, and pet food are the three segments of the Europe pet care market forecast. Of these, the pet food segment is certain to register a significant growth rate through the forecast years, owing to the rising importance of highly nutritious pet food. During 2020, the market share from pet food was valued at $24 billion.

Fishes, cats, birds, horses, dogs, and others are the key segments of the Europe pet care market share. The dogs segment dominated the market during 2020 with a revenue worth over $15 billion. The noticeable uptick in the demand for dogs can be ascribed to the quality of companionship offered by these animals.

Dogs can be extremely loving and loyal creatures and can be easily trained. Almost 77 million dogs resided in the region as pets during 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic-induced isolation, the dire need for companionship felt by several individuals led to a surge in the adoption rate of dogs. Dog ownership has also been escalating owing to the initiatives of several non-profit organizations in Europe.

E-commerce platforms and pet stores are the two major distribution channel segments of the Europe pet care market outlook. The industry share from e-commerce as a distribution channel is likely to emerge as a leading, surging at a 9.3% CAGR through the forecast timeframe.

Owing to the necessity to shop from the comfort of one’s home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for e-commerce platforms such as Walmart, Pets at Home, and Chewy, has been ascending ever since the outbreak. The ease of accessibility, cost-competitiveness and availability of a wide variety of products have further been promoting the preference for e-commerce platforms.

Zoetis Inc., Ancol, Nestle S.A., Colgate-Palmolive, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zooplus AG, and Champion Petfoods are some leading pet care companies in Europe. Several industry leaders have been engaging in R&D, mergers, and acquisitions to make a significant headway in the overall market landscape.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Europe pet care industry 3600 synopsis, 2016 – 2027

Chapter 3 Europe Pet Care Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Increase in animal healthcare expenditure

3.3.1.2 Growing pet adoption across the region

3.3.1.3 Mobile pet grooming

3.3.1.4 Demand for pet insurance

3.3.1.5 Rising prevalence of food borne and zoonotic diseases

3.3.1.6 Increasing demand for protein in animal food

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 High pet care cost

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the industry

3.5 Porter’s analysis

3.6 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.7 PEST analysis

