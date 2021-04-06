European Painting Tools Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report by Applications, Product and Forecasts 2020-2026

According to the European Union, the annual residential and non-residential construction output in 2016 had reached US$1 trillion, accounting for about 78% of the overall construction output. Similar trends in the near future will augment European painting tools market forecast significantly. The regional construction sector has expanded rapidly over the past few years, with large-scale urbanization as well as immigration.

The European painting tools market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. With the growing consumer preference towards customization, painting tools have gained prominence in Europe’s DIY sector. Benefits such as ease of replacement make these tools widely applicable in the automotive, construction, furniture, and appliances.

The demand for spray guns is estimated to grow at a 5% CAGR through 2026. They are commonly used while painting large surface areas. Spray guns are widely preferred as they are more effective than brushes or rollers. This is because they have the ability to project paint particles which can be used to paint furniture, ceilings, walls, and corners.

On the other hand, brushes had captured 30% share of the market in terms of volume in 2019 and they are poised to witness a notable demand in the future. Brushes serve as one of the most convenient and easy-to-use painting options. They can be made from both natural and synthetic sources.

Different types of painting tools are experiencing a robust demand in automotive applications. The recent years have witnessed a growing inclination of customers towards customized paints and coatings. This can be mainly associated with the growing popularity of vehicle aesthetics.

The global automotive paints and coatings sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2026. With the presence of numerous leading automakers in the region and increasing vehicle ownership, regional painting tool manufacturers are bound to witness promising opportunities.

Construction applications are likely to capture about 65% of the Europe painting tools market in terms of revenue by 2026. In addition, to growing residential and commercial expansion, ongoing renovation and refurbishment activities in the U.K., France, and Germany are driving the product demand. Considering the current rate of urbanization and population growth, painting equipment is expected to experience a strong demand over the next few years.

Meanwhile, the application of painting tools in appliances is slated to grow at a 3.5% CAGR up to 2026. Different types of paints and coatings are applied on appliances due to properties such as corrosion and heat resistance. Additionally, they help provide a longer shelf life to appliances.

The British Coatings Association reports that the paints and coatings industry in the U.K. had surpassed US$2.5 billion in 2017. Similar trends in the forthcoming years along with the demand for appliances with improved aesthetics will strengthen the overall industry outlook.

In terms of the regional outlook, the demand for painting tools in the U.K. is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% in the future. The country has witnessed a rapid growth in residential, commercial, and industrial development in recent years. In addition to upcoming infrastructure development projects, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles will further fuel the regional demand.

The painting tools market in Germany is poised to exceed an annual valuation of around US$550 million by the end of 2026. The country has a well-established manufacturing base for automotive production, which is likely to attract investments from electric vehicle makers in the future. Meanwhile, ongoing infrastructure development projects will complement the regional outlook.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a major roadblock for the Europe painting tools market during 2020. The sale volumes of these tools have declined by about 10% this year due to government enforced shutdowns, temporary closure of construction and manufacturing activities. Among all the European countries, Spain and Italy have taken a major hit.

The market is however well set for recovery in 2021, with the gradual of manufacturing facilities, resumption of construction projects, as well as international trade.

