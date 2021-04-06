Europe Wooden Furniture Market 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity 

According to reports, the commercial applications are predicted to old more than 30% share of the European wooden furniture market by 2026. This sector usually consists of hotels, schools, colleges, resorts, restaurants and hospitals. The ability to create eye-catching furnishings with innovative designs and sound structuring has captured the end-users’ fancy.

The wooden furniture market in Europe is seeing a rapid increase in demand and is expected to cross $127.7 billion by 2026 in terms of annual value. The share of end-users buying aesthetically pleasing products is increasing by the day, which has positively influenced the growth of this industry.

European consumers have been using aluminum furniture for a long period of time. However, this trend seems to be changing over the past few years with the need for comfort taking precedence. There are several product design and engineering innovations taking place in the region which has resulted in stimulating innovations in wooden furniture.

There has also been a rapid rise in e-commerce stores due to the benefits they have to offer such as lesser delivery time, greater product variety, heavier discount codes, among others. Increase in the number of these stores over the years will also foster growth of the wooden furniture industry in Europe.

There are different kinds of furniture available in the market that cater to needs of all ages. The European region, in this case, has a large proportion of ageing population. In this case, the elderly population with higher disposable incomes will demand comfort that comes with a heavier price tag. Over the years, the consumption of high-end furniture has been on the rise. This is reported to positively stimulate the wooden furniture industry in the region.

Technological innovations are also gripping the Europe wooden furniture market. Due to the invention of different machines that use AI and Machine Learning (ML) for activities like wood-cutting, designing and shaping, the availability of attractive furniture has increased manifold. Industry leaders as well are keeping the mill running with constant innovations to outperform their competitors and bring in more sales. This trend will only encourage further growth of this industry.

The need to create innovative and out-of-the-box spaces has seen a rapid increase among consumers. This has not only revolutionized the interior design sector but the furniture industry as well. People today are increasingly demanding living spaces that are not just beautiful but smart and comfortable too. This has led the furniture producers to come up with smart and innovative designs that are not just bespoke but also give priority to comfort.

Tourism is one of the largest parts of the European economies. In fact, some countries in the region are more dependent on tourism than other sectors for their economic growth. Countries like France, Italy and Germany are increasingly spending on attractive patio and garden area furniture to cater to more tourists. These countries are also playing an instrumental role in increasing the share and revenue of the wooden furniture market in the region.

The leaders of the wooden furniture market in Europe are IKEA Systems B.V., Century Furniture, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Bush Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, among some others.

