Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2026

By 2026, the Wi-Fi chipset market in the region is expected to garner considerable revenue, triggered by favorable government initiatives. Italy has been staying ahead of the game, growing at a 3.5% CAGR through the forecast timeframe. To cite an instance of the same, the Government of Italy declared that it will provide free Wi-Fi facilities for the general public in the Italian city of Emilia Romagna in April 2020.

The Europe Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to be worth nearly $3.5 billion by 2026, thanks to the government initiatives toward smart city development. With the construction of highly digitalized smart cities, the deployment of Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the public infrastructure is sure to boost the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets across the region.

Several new smart city projects are being envisioned. For instance, the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) revealed that it has received proposals for the construction of 12 smart cities with an emphasis on public infrastructural upgradation in January 2020. To this end, the European Union will invest $211.1 million for the realization of the project.

The tri-band configuration segment is expected to hold a prominent portion of the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market share, surging at a 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the segment is attributable to the ongoing trend of online video streaming platforms. Tri-band Wi-Fi chipsets incorporate three bandwidths, 60GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4 GHz. Since the integration of three bandwidths ascertains minimal congestions in network, ensuring a smoother experience, the tri-band Wi-Fi is expected to witness substantial momentum through the coming times.

Additionally, recent developments such as the announcement by Netflix that it intends to reduce the quality of video streaming to reduce network congestions across Europe will further provide a major impetus to the expansion of the Europe Wi-Fi chipset industry share in the upcoming times.

Growing commercialization of cutting-edge technologies including 5G technology is expected to be an accelerator of the Wi-Fi chipset deployment in Europe. As per the findings of the European 5G Observatory, commercialized 5G services were available across not less than 18 countries across the European Union, as of September 2020. The utilization of 5G terminal devices will also consequently surge.

Moreover, the popularity of numerous 5G enabled devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and all sorts of wearable devices will also boost the market expansion. Since Wi-Fi chipsets can significantly amp up the data transfer speeds, enhance energy efficiency, and resolve issues pertaining to network congestion, the spiraling demand for consumer electronics is likely to translate to higher revenue share.

The laptop segment in the regional Wi-Fi chipset industry has been exhibiting a rising curve recently and is expected to grow exponentially at a 7.5% CAGR through the forecast timeline. The escalating demand for these devices can be attributed to the availability of gaming applications and the recent Work from Home (WFH) trend, incited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a 2019 report of the Interactive Software Federation of Europe (ISFE), the gaming laptops and PCs claimed nearly 18% of the overall sales revenue during FY2018. This renewed demand for gaming laptops is likely to bode well for the future growth of the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market players.

Intel Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Celeno Communications, and Qualcomm are some leading providers of Wi-Fi chipsets in Europe.

