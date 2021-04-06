Europe Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Trending Technologies, Growth and Forecast 2026

Europe vinyl cyclohexane market size is forecast to surpass USD 18,032.3 thousand by 2026. Polymers will gain ground in automotive applications for they help in boosting the strength and minimize vehicle weight.

A pronounced growth in polymer industry and subsequent expansion of polymerization products will propel the Europe vinyl cyclohexane market share. Polymer will continue to gain impetus in a slew of industrial sectors, including automotive, chemicals, packaging and defense. Moreover, the compound has become popular as a substitute for metal-based products or mineral.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1678/sample

Expanding footprint of polymer in healthcare, automotive, chemical, packaging and defense has prompted industry players to further their investments in the compound. Prominently, factors such as flexibility in molding, high transparency and low birefringence of vinyl cyclohexane-based polymers have made them an industrial choice in several end-use applications. Thriving medical industry in the U.K., France, Germany and Italy has encouraged industry participants to up the production of polymers.

An uptick in the consumption of medical polymers, including microscopic slides, microfilter plates, breathing tubes, analytical vessels and contact lenses will propel the industry value in the region.

Demand for the high purity (≥98%) vinyl cyclohexane will be noticeable owing to robust applications in research & development activities, academics and research institutes. The industry share from the ≥98% purity segment stood at 43% in 2019 and will grow at a considerable rate through 2026.

An upsurge in the number of laboratories and flourishing chemical industry will propel the business outlook. A notable uptick in the consumption of high purity vinyl cyclohexane for the chemical synthesis process will boost the value proposition.

The chemical industry is poised to be one of the major recipients of the compound. Vinyl cyclohexane has gained traction as an intermediate chemical, encouraging industry players to tap opportunities. Europe vinyl cyclohexane market from the chemical application is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of around 5% through 2026. Infusion of funds in research and development activities will further bolster growth potentials in the landscape.

The European chemical industry accounts for 7.5% of the region manufacturing by value, with sale being pegged at Euros 565 billion in 2018. Dynamics such as soaring investment, surge in per capita income and the growth of end-user industries have augured well for the industry revenue.

Expedition in research projects and demand for vinyl cyclohexane in the production of derivative chemicals will boost the product adoption.

The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to derail the growth, with lockdowns taking toll on the end-use industries. Disruption in supply chain and limited global trade led to dearth of raw materials. The vinyl cyclohexane market growth in Europe plunged over 9% in 2020. That said, roll outs of vaccines and gradual resumption of trade operation have encouraged the industry participants to propel the production of the compound.

Leading companies in the landscape have upped their focus on attaining superior attributes than the traditional polymers. A notable rise in research and development activities is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the stakeholders.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1678/customize-this-report

Some of the prominent companies in the vinyl cyclohexane market in Europe are Evonik Industries AG, Apollo Scientific Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Dräger LLC, Tokyo Chemical Industry UK Ltd., FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals Europe GmbH, Biosynth Carbosynth and BOCSCI Inc., among others. These companies are slated to emphasize product rollouts, mergers & acquisitions, reduction in product recalls and investment in R&D activities.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Europe Vinyl Cyclohexane market snapshot

Chapter 3 Europe Vinyl Cyclohexane Industry Insights

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Future trends

3.4.1 Innovation Landscape

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Drivers

3.7.2 Restraints

3.8 Application growth mapping

3.9 Industry analysis: Porter’s

3.10 Competitive benchmarking

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PEST analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1678/europe-vinyl-cyclohexane-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.