Europe Video Management Software Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

VMS or video management system collects audio and video data from different sources such as security and surveillance cameras to keep a keen eye on wrongful activities. They are used to a great extent in situations that require intense monitoring to avoid danger to public life.

Sectors like travel and tourism have also increased the demand for advanced VMS solutions in Europe by many fold. Countries like Germany and France were victims to various terror attacks in the past which has compelled their governments to take serious actions. Today, governments across the region are encouraging and promoting the use of advanced VMS to keep a better track of these untoward events.

There are several companies in Europe that are using the services of an external expert to take care of their security needs. This is because security solutions today, are becoming increasingly complex to understand and manage. This is where an expert comes into the picture which has led to an increase in the video management software market share of VMS technology in the region.

In today’s digital era, everything is going wireless, even security surveillance systems. The need to have a wireless network infrastructure to maintain security is increasing day by day. This is why the cloud-based VMS systems will get a major boost during the forecast period. A reason for this VMS solutions model to prosper is because of the ease of handling large amounts of audio-visual data. Any company would find it time-consuming and costly to build appropriate infrastructure and maintain terabytes of data.

The IP-based VMS solutions, on the other hand, will also grow tremendously in Europe. This form of security solution is increasingly being used by various large-scale organizations to help keep a close eye on their routine activities. IP-based VMS solutions also come with a number of benefits for the end-users like better quality of images and videos, ability to operate camera systems remotely, among many others.

The tourism and hospitality sectors are one of the most vital ones for European countries dependent on them. In such cases, installing VMS solutions becomes all the more important, thanks to the huge influx of tourists every year. For example, statistics published by the World Tourism Organization reveal that around 713 million tourists had visited the region in 2018 alone. These countries are also prone to various terrorist attacks which the demand the most advanced video surveillance systems.

The immense demand for VMS solutions is being reported from tourism-driven countries like Italy as there are numerous architectural monuments and cultural heritage sites that are of great national importance. They also attract millions of tourists each year, prompting increased use of security systems in these areas.

The healthcare sector as well uses surveillance cameras to help keep track of patients admitted in the hospitals. This system also helps keep track of spread of infectious diseases like the coronavirus among a group of people. For example, security services provider Palantir and the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK came onboard to help conduct contact tracing among patients infected by COVID.

Numerous companies involved in providing video management solutions are investing large amounts of money to introduce innovative technologies to make their products and services better. There is a lot of research and development effort that goes into bringing in advanced and cutting-edge security systems. These initiatives taken by industry leaders will encourage growth of the Europe Video Management Software market share.

Some of the major manufacturers of the VMS solutions in the region are 3VR Security Inc., Aimetis Corporation, Bosch Security Systems LLC, and many others.

