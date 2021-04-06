Europe Transformer Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

In terms of insulation, the Europe transformer market share has been bifurcated into air, solid, gas, and oil insulation. The gas insulated transformers are slated to register a high growth pace, driven by the public and private investments toward the enhancement of the power grid infrastructure. The spiraling demand for distribution networks with wide range frequency has been reinforcing Europe transformer market growth.

The Europe transformer industry outlook appears to be brimming with lucrative opportunities, as the region has been exhibiting a shift toward advanced power transmission and distribution networks due to the ever-rising demand for continuous power supply. In order to cater to this demand, the region has been adopting smart grid technology, coupled with the integration of sustainable and clean energy.

Despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, several German manufacturers of power transformers have been boosting their production. Consequently, Germany might emerge as a leading area for transformer market over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the installation of latest electrical equipment across the region has been ensuring that the market will expand at a steady pace.

Indoor transformers have been gaining traction since the past few years, supported by the prosperous real estate sector of the European countries. The augmenting volume of investments toward infrastructural development is expected to translate to a higher deployment of power transformers in the Europe transformer market forecast.

Pad mounted transformers are likely to emerge as one of the fastest growing segments in the European industry for power transformers over the forecast timeframe. This is because the shift toward renewable energy has been speeding up the adoption of the mounting technology.

As space saving alternatives are an ideal choice for applications such as suburban homes, the demand for pad mounted transformers is expected to rise considerably. These transformers can significantly save space, at the same time ensuring the production of clean energy. The growing requirement for stable and reliable power grids has been another factor encouraging the adoption of these transformers.

Over the coming years, shell-based transformers are expected to see substantial deployment, owing to the suitability of these transformers for applications such as lower commercial organizations, residential areas, and other low voltage applications. Product demand is receiving popularity due to the high short circuit strength, coupled with the compact size of these transformers, which also prevent magnetic flux leakage.

The market share from <10 MVA transformers is likely to represent a considerable chunk of the overall Europe transformer industry forecast through the upcoming times, as the power consumption across residential and commercial establishments has been witnessing a remarkable uptick. Governments of several European countries have also been boosting the adoption of transformers through their renovation activities and promotion of renewable energy and energy efficient systems.

As the power sector caters to an indispensable need of multiple sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have minimal impact on the demand for advanced power transformers in the region, although it might witness a marginal drop. Some of the leading manufacturers in Europe transformers market outlook include TRENCH Group, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi, IMEFY Group, Hyosung, PFIFFNER Group, Celme, ABB, Eaton, CG Power, and Arteche.

