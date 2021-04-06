Europe Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market – Industry Analysis Report (2021-2027) – By Application and Product

The thermal transfer ribbon market in Europe has been segmented into different types products, one of them being wax thermal ribbons. These ribbons have a high wax ratio with high abrasion resistance rate and produce excellent quality prints. They are highly economical as well which makes end-users prefer them over others. They have a wide range of applications; some of them are carton labeling, printing tags and labels, shipping labels and producing labels for general use. This product will reportedly be one of the major drivers of this industry.

The thermal transfer ribbon market in Europe is reported to become worth $520 million by 2027, according to market experts. The cause for this major growth is due to the increasing activities in the logistics and transportation industry and the wide range of applications this product offers to different industries.

Thermal transfer ribbons are made of polyester films that have different coating layers. The process of making these ribbons starts with applying the coating material on paper by melting the coat with the help of heat transfer. This type of printing is done on surfaces that have a higher risk of receiving thermal damage and is also done in situations where the printing must be highly durable.

The thermal transfer ribbons have a wide variety of use across different industries such as logistics and transportation, shipping, retail, healthcare and many more. The largest consumer of these ribbons is the logistics and transportation sector. This is because today, the leaders of this industry are using different kinds of advanced technologies to create and offer highly innovative logistics solutions to the end user.

The wax-resin ribbon, another variant of the thermal transfer ribbons, is also expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period in Europe thermal transfer ribbon market. One of the major reasons cited for this product’s demand is its high print durability rate even during changing weather conditions and temperatures.

The technology that will drive the development of Europe thermal transfer ribbon market is the flat printhead technology. This technology has a wide range of uses and is more user-friendly than the near-edge printhead, its counterpart. The flat printhead printer finds its use for all kinds of thermal transfer ribbons such as wax ribbons, wax-resin ribbons and resin ribbons.

When it comes to different applications of the thermal ribbon, the industrial printer is apparently showing the most promising growth rate during 2021-2027. These are the most preferred printers among others as they possess multi-functional properties. Industrial printers can print high-quality, durable labels and can be used in several industries. The rise in the use of these printers will help boost Europe thermal transfer ribbons market growth.

Some of the main producers in Europe thermal transfer ribbon market are LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co., CALOR GmbH, Tanto UK Ltd., ALTech UK Labelling Technologies Ltd., EURO Srl, ARMOR SAS, Union Chemicar UK Ltd. and few more.

