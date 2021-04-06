Europe Test Strips Market 2021: Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Technological advancement is another factor contributing towards the growth of Europe test strips market. The test strips used to detect imbalances in the chemicals of a human body are becoming smarter with each innovation. For example, there are test strips in the market today that allow to soak more blood, if at all the strip is inadequately filled. Once the strip is refilled with blood, its sensors analyze the glucose level and show whether it is within permissible limits.

The test strips market of Europe is predicted to go past the $2.5 billion mark by the year 2027, according to reports. The cause of this exponential growth is accredited to the increasing lifestyle changes the region is witnessing over the last decade. These fast-paced changes have resulted in the increased risk of deadly diseases like diabetes across the region as well.

Lifestyle changes such as drastic fall in physical activities like exercise can easily give rise to life-threatening medical conditions like diabetes. According to the statistical report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), 6 out of 10 people above the age of 15 do not engage in any physical activities like exercise or sports. This itself is one of the major causes for rising cases of diabetes in Europe. This will create higher demand for test strips, which in turn, will increase their market share in the region.

As per a report by the WHO, almost 60 million people fall prey to diabetes in the European region alone, where 10.3% men and 9.6% women are suffering from the ailment. This significant figure is one of the main drivers of the test strips market in Europe.

On the other hand, blood sugar conditions like hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia are increasing by the day in Europe. In fact, these medical conditions have high morbidity and mortality rates as well. Hospitals in the region are seeing increasing cases of the same, which will foster market demand for diabetes test strips. This shall positively influence the Europe test strips market.

Europe test strips market, today, is divided into two sectors: urine test strips and diabetes test strips. According to reports, the staggering revenue of $96 million generated by the urine test strip market is proof enough about the alarming rise in the number of kidney ailments and urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs account for nearly 1.6 million deaths, according to statistics published by the European Association of Urology.

Driven by the fear of contracting such a deadly disease, a lot of young people are buying test strips to get themselves tested at an early stage at the sign of symptoms, contributing towards increase in the test strip consumption in Europe.

The geriatric or ageing population is also on the rise in Europe. This increases chances of getting infected by UTIs or contracting diabetes to a great extent. Lack of awareness among the elderly and being ignorant towards the benefits of early testing also adds to the problem. All these factors will lead to increased buying of diabetes and urine test strips, which will foster Europe test strips market trends.

The Europe test strips market is further divided into segments like hospitals, diagnostics clinics and home care. Europe is known to have some of the best healthcare facilities in the world. The region has one of the most skilled workforces in the healthcare sector. Due to ease of access to efficient healthcare facilities, the test strip market in the region will make tremendous progress by 2027.

Some of the major producers of test strips in the European market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Henry Schein, Tiadoc and B Braun, among others.

