Europe Stents Market 2021 Business Opportunities, Future Trend and Analysis of Leading Players

According to an estimate, Europe stents market size is forecast to surpass USD 1.7 billion by 2027. Rising trend for coronary angioplasty in European member states has stimulated the growth of vascular stents.

A pressing demand for minimally invasive procedures has fueled the Europe stents market value. Notably, rising cases of cardiovascular disease (CVD) have prompted end-users to prefer stents. Specifically, the WHO asserts that around 3.9 million people succumb to CVD in Europe every year, while more than 1.8 million individuals die in the EU.

Traction for stents to treat coronary artery disease and help maintain the blood flow post angioplasty will bode well for leading companies in the landscape. Besides, a palpable rise in geriatric population has made them vulnerable to peripheral vascular procedures and percutaneous intervention. According to the Europe Statistics, around 20.3% of the EU population in 2019 was aged 65 and above. The industry outlook, as such, is projected to remain bullish during the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

The European Union Statistics report claims that approximately 1.1 million transluminal angioplasty procedures were performed in EU member states in 2018, triggering the product demand. The vascular stents segment value stood at USD 1.4 billion in 2020, the growth is likely to continue throughout the assessment period.

Stakeholders have also exhibited inclination for non-vascular stents on the back of increasing cases of chronic diseases and technological advancements in non-vascular stents. To illustrate, gastrointestinal (GI) stent is profoundly being developed for obstructive symptoms palliation in diseases causing obstruction of GI tract. The Europe stents market revenue from non-vascular stents segment was valued at USD 169.8 million in 2020, majorly attributed to the advancements of the stents in various disease conditions.

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are expected to show liking for metal stents as they are considered to have the integration of biodegradable polymers with metallic stents. Moreover, increasing penetration of metal stents in minimally invasive surgeries is being attributed to biocompatibility, lower incidence of fracture and long-term integrity.

With the demand for reducing the target lesion rate soaring, metal stents will remain instrumental to minimize the cases of abrupt vessel closure vis-à-vis balloon angioplasty. In terms of revenue, the metal segment is likely to be pegged at USD 1.3 billion by 2027.

The application of polymer stents will be noticeable in cardiology procedures—preferably in coronary vascular intervention. It is pertinent to mention that these stents have gained popularity in providing pinhole-free conformal insulation, making it a natural fit for first layer device coating material. The Europe stents market revenue from the polymer stent segment was pegged at USD 361.2 million in 2020, partly attributed to the popularity of stents in a slew of minimally invasive and surgical procedures.

End-markets are likely to exhibit traction for balloon-expandable stents which not only underpin high radial outward force, but also provide higher elasticity and long-term integrity. Not to mention, development of innovative products has further added impetus to the industry growth. To put this into perspective, when it comes to treating stenotic lesions in various arteries, the Tsunami peripheral balloon-expandable stents are used.

Stakeholders are likely to cash in on the soaring trend for stent implantation surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers. According to the European Society for Vascular Surgery (ESVS) report 2019, adjunctive stent placement was performed on around 32% of individuals in ambulatory surgical centers. Ambulatory surgical centers segment was valued at around USD 302.5 million in 2020 and is likely to grow moderately at 2.1% CAGR through 2027.

Germany is expected to come up as a revenue-boosting hub in the light of rising prevalence of CVD. For instance, the RKI report (Rober Koch Insitut) exhorts that around 40% of all deaths in Germany is linked to CVD. Not to mention, burgeoning geriatric population has led to a rise in coronary heart disease, heart attacks and stroke, thereby triggering the demand for stents. In terms of revenue, Germany stents market is likely to be pegged at USD 308.5 million by 2027.

Leading companies are likely to up their strategies to gain a competitive edge in the business spectrum. For instance, Biotronik announced CE mark certification for the Orsiro Mission drug eluting stent (DES) in February 2020. Meanwhile, Abbott came up with a drug eluting stent to treat patients with coronary artery disease.

Some of the leading companies in the Europe stents market are Abbott, Biotronik, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Stryker Corporation, among several others.

