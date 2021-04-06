Europe Solar Control Window Films Market to 2024 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application

Ongoing efforts by the European Union towards limiting carbon emissions are fueling developments in the Europe solar control window films market. Numerous initiatives have been taken over the past few years to achieve long-term sustainability and energy efficiency goals.

The European Union aims to reduce carbon emissions by up to 40% and achieve energy savings of around 32.5% compared to 1990 and 2007 levels respectively by the year 2030.

In recent years, European countries have been focusing on limiting the overall power consumption in residential, commercial, as well as industrial sectors. Residential establishments in particular need to tackle the dual challenge of restricting the incoming UV rays during the day and providing privacy to the residents at night.

Solar control windows, which are otherwise known as sun control windows, are designed to providing enhanced lighting and an enhanced aesthetic appeal to the building. Originally, these windows had been developed for the rejection of incoming sun rays. However, recent technological advances have led to significant improvements in the visibility of these windows both during the day and at night.

Solar control window films can help reduce the need for cooling and heating by clocking harmful solar UV radiations. In addition, these films can be an ideal solution for minimizing excessive heat during summers and maintaining the optimum room temperature during winters.

The automotive sector is also emerging as a major end-use of solar control glass solutions. They help maintain a suitable temperature inside the vehicle by reflecting excessive sun rays, reducing air conditioning needs and lowering the overall fuel consumption of the vehicle. They also help ensure a safe commute for the driver and passengers by enhancing the durability of windows and providing robust protection in all weather conditions.

The flourishing automotive sector in Germany, France, and Spain will certainly bolster the Europe solar control window films market outlook.

Organic solar control films are increasingly gaining traction and will witness a substantial demand over the coming years. They can improve the safety of unguarded glass against any impact or explosion by enhancing its quality. These films serve as a shield around the glass and hold the shards in place, protecting passengers from injury.

Meanwhile, the demand for dyed solar control window films, or for non-reflective windows, is expected to grow remarkably in the future. In addition to efficient heat absorption, these windows provide the required privacy at night. This is because non-reflective windows can reject heat when they are saturated and provide a dark effect to the property. Affordability of these solutions along with their ability to block sun rays, glare from headlights, and bright reflections will certainly boost their adoption.

The solar control window films market in Germany will be primarily driven by the expansion of the auto industry. The country is home to some of the world’s pioneering automakers who are focusing on implementation of energy efficient components in vehicles. Sun control glass can help reduce air conditioning needs significantly, leading to lower fuel consumption.

The need for automakers to meet strict vehicular emission norms will create a significant demand for solar control window films, opening up bright new opportunities for the regional manufacturers.

3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, and Johnson Window Films are among the leading solar control glass film manufacturers in Europe at present.

