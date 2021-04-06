Europe Fire Testing Market To See a Different edge during 2019-2027 with a High Revenue of $3.18 Bn

The Europe fire test market Europe is growing along with the electronics and semiconductor industries, but the market is likely to slow due to a shortage of qualified professionals, according to the Trade Market Statistics report.

The fire testing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.96 Bn in 2019 to US$ 3.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The fire test is a means of determining whether fire protection products meet the minimum performance criteria set out in the building regulations or other applicable legislation. Fire tests are performed on active fire protection as well as on passive fire elements.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Fire Testing assays in the market.

EUROPE Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Fire Testing Market – By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Europe Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Europe Fire Testing Market – By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Europe Fire testing Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Fire testing Market – Companies Mentioned

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

International Fire Consultants Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC

United Technologies Corporation

