Engineering Software Market SWOT Analysis with 7.2% of CAGR by 2025 – Vectorworks, Aspen Technology, Intergraph Corporation, KBC Advanced Technologies

With expanding infrastructural improvements in the developing and developed nations, growth of engineering software market is likely to encounter a noteworthy ascent. The development of engineering software is additionally strongly dependent upon the development of ventures like oil and gas, chemical, power, mining, refining and other manufacturing enterprises. Aside from these ventures, the engineering software are utilized in several manufacturing facilities such as gadgets, paper and pulp, and so forth. Over all the market is expected to continue its growth, as more innovative and novel technologies dive into these enterprises.

The engineering software market is US$ 24.35 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is emergence of cloud based CAD. The cloud offers a solitary source of information, which makes it more convenient for multi-client ventures. With the expanded utilization of cloud innovation across the globe, the development of CAD in the cloud is projected to rise up amid the forecast period. Computer-aided design in the cloud offers numerous benefits to the clients’, which includes simpler advancement of software, higher versatility, noteworthy shrinkage in cost, and also expanded storage capacity. Further, headway in cloud innovation is expected to discover applications in infrastructure and construction development ventures.

Engineering software market by software types is segmented into Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC). These engineering software are utilized for planning and creation of protocols for different industry instruments and models. As separate businesses beseech distinctive request, a wide range of software is intended to encourage the redesigning requests of these ventures.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the engineering software industry.

