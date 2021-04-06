DHA Algae Oil for Infant Formula Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

“ DHA Algae Oil for Infant Formula Market is valued at USD 245.1 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 425.5 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period”

DHA Algae Oil for Infant Formula Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027– Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of DHA algae oil for infant formula is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

DHA algae oil is essential for the development of a healthy immune system by decreasing disease severity, improving antibody action, and reducing inflammation, which fosters its adoption in infant formula. DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) is a supplement derived from algae and is one of the two important fatty acids found in fish oil, the other is EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid). DHA, with molecular formula C22H3202, is a primary structural element of the human brain, cerebral, skin, sperm, testicles and retina that require important component which is omega-3 fatty acid, also known as DHA. In addition, a diet which consists of pasture-fed and poultry will provide eggs and meat enrich with higher proportions of DHA. The growing evidence of the health benefits of DHA algae oil such as neural, visual and immune development has resulted in favorable regulatory policies to boost product adoption in various food categories. The players offer several high DHA oil qualities to meet client requirements. These industry specialists have cooperated with research and development (R&D) teams for new products led to applications in consumer products such as gummies and chocolate bars.

Global DHA Algae Oil for Infant Formula Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region & country level. Based on product type, global DHA algae oil for infant formula market is classified as the content 30%-40% and Content 40%-50%. Based upon application, global DHA algae oil for infant formula is classified into 0-3 years old, 3-6 years old and others.

The regions covered in this DHA algae oil for infant formula market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of DHA algae oil for infant formula is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for Global DHA Algae Oil for Infant Formula Market are DSM, Lonza, Cellana, JC Biotech, FEMICO, Roquette, Runke, Fuxing, Yidie, Yuexiang, Kingdomway, Keyuan, Huison, Cabio and others.

DSM Boosts Maternal and Infant Nutrition Portfolio with New Plant-Based High Potency DHA Oil

May 11th, 2020; DSM announced the launch of its new, high-quality life’sDHA SF55-O200DS oil for maternal and early life nutrition solutions. This ingredient contains a minimum of 550 mg/g natural triglyceride DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), allowing manufacturers to achieve equivalent dosages of DHA in smaller product formats and meet the latest maternal nutrition trend for convenient capsule and tablet sizes. The latest addition to DSM’s broad nutritional portfolio is the only 550 mg/g natural triglyceride DHA intended for use in maternal nutrition and is aimed for women who are planning to conceive, are pregnant, breastfeeding or non-breastfeeding post-natal mothers. These are produced from Schizochytrium algae; life’sDHA SF55-O200DS offers a sustainable plant-based alternative to fish oil and is made with ingredients of conventional (non-GM) origin. A trusted source of contaminant-free, kosher and halal omega-3, life’sDHA SF55-O200DS supports infant health and development and can be consumed in a single, convenient dose.

Rising incidences of poor cognitive performance and working memory in children on account of deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids sis expected to drive the demand for DHA algae oil for infant formula. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the health & nutritional requirements of infants is also supplementing the market growth. However, strict rules and regulations for the product approval may hamper the market growth. Moreover, recent technologies will further enhance the yields of algal oil from open pond algae fermentation and can expect to see further growth of production plants in sun-blessed areas where the land is unsuitable for agricultural use. The scientific understanding of the health benefits of marine omega-3 fatty acids continues to grow exponentially; hence, they are likely to be recommended for both prevention and treatment of a much wider range of clinical conditions as well as health benefits.

North America is expected to dominate the global DHA algae oil for infant formula market due to the highest market share within the forecast period due to the high demand for healthcare products and high disposable income in this region. In addition, growing awareness among young parents regarding the nutritional requirements of infants and willingness to opt for premium products is likely to further trigger the DHA algae oil for infant formula market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness as an emerging region in this market owing to the growing urbanization and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of DHA algae oil for infant formula in this region.

0-3 Years Old

3-6 Years Old

Others

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



