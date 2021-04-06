Dermal Filler Market Growth in North America, Trends, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast to 2026

According to an estimate, dermal filler market size in North America will surpass USD 3 billion by 2026. Millennial and gen Z demographics in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are likely to count on facial aesthetics procedures.

Soaring trend for cosmetic procedures in the U.S. will propel dermal filler market value in North America. Heightened awareness on aesthetic procedures and traction for cosmetic non-surgical procedures will bode well for the product portfolio expansion. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 16 billion are infused on aesthetic procedures per years.

Burgeoning demand for cosmetic procedures to improve facial appeal has propelled the demand for dermatological treatments. The organization has forecast more than 2 million soft tissue filler procedures to have been performed in 2017 alone.

End-markets are likely to exhibit traction for biodegradable dermal fillers owing to polylactic acid, including longer material shelf life and non-toxicity. According to the America Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 123,860 polylactic acid minimally invasive procedures were performed in 2017. Based on revenue, the biodegradable dermal filler segment logged more than 86% of the global share in 2019.

Penetration of calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) dermal fillers will be palpable across the region. To put this in perspective, CaHA dermal fillers such as Radiesse have gained uptick to treat sings of fat loss associated to HIV AIDS and moderate to severe facial lines. The market value of the calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) dermal fillers segment was pegged at more than USD 150 million in 2019 and will grow considerably in the next few years.

Millennial end-users have shown increased inclination for facial line correction, stimulating demand for dermal fillers. It is worth noting that rising incidence of skin folds and prevalence of wrinkles among the masses have accentuated the trend for facial line correction. In terms of share, the facial line correction segment was valued at more than 43% in 2019 and will expand at a significant rate.

North America dermal filler market share will gain impetus with soaring demand from face lift application area. It is pertinent to mention women in the region have upped investments in nonsurgical and minimally invasive alternatives to negate pain.

Dermal fillers have become popular as a viable option as a fast and robust method to rejuvenate aesthetics. The dermal filler market share from the face lift application segment was logged at more than 20% revenue in 2019 and is forecast to gain traction by 2026.

Dermatology clinics are likely to be the major recipient of dermal fillers across the region. Growing product portfolio of dermatology clinics has come on the back of rampant skin conditions. The dermatology clinics segment is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% through 2026.

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds in the U.S. dermal filler market which is poised to hold a large pie on the heels of the trend for minimally invasive procedures and facial aesthetics. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, over 15 million minimally invasive procedures were performed in 2018, while more than 17 million cosmetic procedures were observed during the same time period. The dermal filler market value in the U.S. was pegged at more than USD 1.5 billion during 2019 and is slated to grow profoundly by 2026.

Some of the leading companies vying to boost North America dermal filler market value are Merz Aesthetics, Sinclair Pharma and AbbVie, among others. These companies are likely to emphasize strategic collaboration and mergers & acquisitions.

