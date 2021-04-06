Data Center Power Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Data Center Power Market is valued approximately at USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The unprecedented and rapid growth in the volume of data collected and produced by different organizations, companies, and individuals has resulted in increased demand for data storage contributing to a rise in data centre capacity. Data centres are power-intensive systems, which have risen in proportion and size with the escalating popularity of the digital economy. In addition, while data centre workloads have risen exponentially, the rise in power demand in data centres has been met by the adoption of stern power efficiency improvements efforts. Growing need for enterprises to slash operating expenses, need for uptime for increased service along with growing demand for high-performance computing are prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. However, high initial investment is expected to hinder the market growth. Whereas, renovation of the data centres to increase efficiency and improvement at UPS is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, Schneider Electric launched their first Smart-UPS Lithium-ion UPS segment in March 2020. It’s built for micro data centres and local edge ecosystems. The second group is APC Simple UPS 1 Ph Online, a flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective UPS built to manage conditions of high voltage and intermittent control.

The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large-scale setting up of hyperscale’ data centers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, rising number of telecom subscribers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1572

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

ABB

Eaton

Delta Electronics

Huawei

Legrand

Tripp Lite

Toshiba

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By components:

Solution

Services

By end-user type:

Enterprises

Colocation providers

Cloud providers

Hyperscale data centers

By data center sizes:

Small and Medium-sized data center

Large data center

By verticals:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1572

Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors