Connected Motorcycle Market 2021 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Starcom Systems LTD, Vodafone, BMW Group, TE Connectivity

Latest added Connected Motorcycle Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Continental AG, Starcom Systems LTD, Vodafone, BMW Group, TE Connectivity, Panasonic Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Connected Motorcycle Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Connected Motorcycle Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service (Driver Assistance, Infotainment, Safety, Vehicle Management, Telematics, Insurance), Hardware, Network Type, Communication Type, End-user & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Connected Motorcycle Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Connected Motorcycle Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/buy/

The connected motorcycle market size is estimated to grow from USD 54.7 Million in 2020 to USD 917 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. Growing consumer demand for safety and driver assistance features for a comfortable and safe riding experience would drive the market for connected motorcycles.

The commercial segment is expected to be the largest connected motorcycle market during the forecast period

Vehicle telematics has created new revenue opportunities for OEMs and third-party service providers. The on-board sensors collect essential vehicle information such as speed, riding mode, trip information, and parking locations. OEMs analyze this data and profile riders according to their driving behavior. This data can ease the warranty claim process. OEMs can void warranty if the rider has intentionally violated warranty regulations by over-speeding or using wrong driving modes. Also, OEMs can inform the rider about upcoming service maintenance to avoid costly repairs. This data is also useful for third-party service providers. They can use vehicle data to offer tailormade services for riders.

Cellular V2X will have a major share in the connected motorcycle market during the forecast period

Cellular V2X network facilitates fast connectivity between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. Earlier, the LTE (Long-Term Evolution) 3GPP release 13 did not support V2X due to its low speed and high latency. Hence, vehicles in poor network coverage areas were not able to communicate. Subsequently, the LTE release 14 included much-needed support for V2X. It provides direct device-to-device communication and supports operation in areas with poor network connectivity even in higher vehicle speeds.

The increasing availability of 5G would be instrumental for the growth of cellular-based V2X communications. According to experts, the mass commercialization of connected motorcycles relies on the future availability of 5G technology. 5G-based cellular communication meets the requirements of reliability, scalability, and mobility support. Ducati, Ford, Audi, and Qualcomm demonstrated C-V2X direct communication technology at the CES 2019. Audi and Ford along with Ducati Multistrada 1260 motorcycles are equipped with Qualcomm¡¯s 9150 C-V2X chipset. More such collaborations would foster the growth of cellular-based communication in vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing connected motorcycle market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region comprises major motorcycle markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The region accounted for more than 90% of the global motorcycle sales in 2018. Increasing developments by Japanese OEMs such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki would drive the connected motorcycle market in the region. For instance, Yamaha launched its TMAX SX and TMAX DX scooters with connectivity services provided by Vodafone. These services help riders gauge vehicle performance with a dedicated smartphone application. Yamaha is expected to incorporate this technology in other models. The Japanese component manufacturer Panasonic has started mass production of telematics control units, codeveloped with Ficosa International S.A. The company will supply connectivity services for upcoming Harley Davidson LiveWire models in 2020. Harley plans to roll out connectivity services for other models from 2020 onwards.

Key Market Players

The global connected motorcycle market is dominated by major players such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BMW Motorrad (Germany), Starcom Systems (UK), Vodafone (UK), Autotalks (Israel), Continental AG (Germany), KPIT (India), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and many others. These companies have secure distribution networks at a global level. Also, these companies offer a wide range of products and services for connected motorcycles in the market. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.

Based on service:

Driver assistance

Infotainment

Safety

Vehicle management & telematics

Insurance

Based on hardware:

Embedded

Tethered

Based on network type:

Cellular V2X

Dedicated short range communication

Based on communication type:

V2V

V2I

Based on end user:

Private

Commercial

Based on calling service:

eCall

bCall

iCall

Based on region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World

Critical Questions:

Where will the introduction of connected motorcycle take the industry in the long term?

How will the connected motorcycle market cope with the challenge of setting up an interoperable platform?

What is the impact of government safety regulations on the market?

What are the upcoming trends in the market? What impact would they make post-2022?

What are the key strategies adopted by the top players to increase their revenue?

Connected Motorcycle Market research report genuinely attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Besides, the Connected Motorcycle Market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. With the global market data provided in this report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also performs study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. An international Connected Motorcycle Marketing report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

Connected Motorcycle Market : Product Synopsis :-

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Chapter 3 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Product Type

Chapter 4 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Matrix Type

Chapter 5 – Global Connected Motorcycle Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Application

Chapter 6 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By End User

Chapter 7 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Region

Chapter 8 – North America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 9 – Latin America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China & South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 13 – Japan Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 14 – China Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 15 – South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : [email protected]