Cloud Gaming Market 2021 Size, Industry Report by Share, Growth, Key Regions, Segments, Trends, Technology and Forecast till 2027 | MarketDigits

Latest added Cloud Gaming Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Sony, IBM, Tencent, Alibaba, Jump Gaming, Blade, Paperspace, Vortex, PlayGiga, Activision. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Cloud Gaming Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud Gaming Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Cloud Gaming Market, By Type (Video Streaming, File Streaming), Gaming System (G-Cluster, PlayStation, Stream My Game, Steam in Home Streaming, Remote Play, Others), Offering (Infrastructure, Game Platform Services) – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Cloud Gaming Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Cloud Gaming Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The Cloud Gaming market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.43 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The major driving factors considered are the commercialization of 5G, the rise in a number of gamers, and the upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile. An increase in the number of internet users is also expected to drive cloud gaming growth during the forecast period.

Cloud Gaming Market for Game Platform Services held largest size of market in 2020

Game platform service held the largest share in cloud gaming market by offering owing to growing demand of both content and PC service. Cloud gaming allows playing PC games on nearly any device on the go, which earlier required expensive hardware. Sony’s PlayStation, Blade’s Shadow, GeForce NOW, Blacknut are some of the major companies providing gaming platform service. Launch of Google’s Stadia and Microsoft XCloud are expected to further drive the platform service market.

Cloud Gaming Market for Smartphones to grow at higher CAGR of market during forecast period

With the rapid rise in mobile gaming in the last five years, smartphones are going to gain a significant amount of market traction in the coming years. One of the perks of this technology is its cost-effectiveness. It is way too expensive to constantly upgrade the consoles and PCs to uphold the game performance. It requires extra spending for up-gradation of consoles and customization of PCs, but with cloud gaming, it requires either a laptop, a 5G device, or a smart TV. This has provided the feasibility to a new class of gamers, as it opens the possibility for more casual gaming for a fraction of the price.

Video Streaming to hold largest share of cloud gaming market in 2020

Games being streamed from powerful servers without the need to download or update any game is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, video streaming service further allows playing games anywhere and, on any platform, as long as it is connected to internet. There has also been an increase of a wide selection of high-quality games.

Casual gamers segment to have highest growth in cloud gaming market in coming years

Casual gamers are more likely to make tradeoffs for the convenience and cost-effectiveness of cloud gaming. Also, continued enhancements of 5G smartphones lead to the high speed and low latency properties creating wider adoption of cloud gaming for casual gamers.

APAC held major share of cloud gaming market in 2020

The cloud gaming market in APAC is foreseen to augment at a significant rate owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. Additionally, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to its cost.

Key Market Players

The major players in the cloud gaming market are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Sony (Japan), IBM (US), Tencent (China), and Alibaba (China).

NVIDIA (US) is the leader in the cloud gaming market. The company develops GPUs to provide solutions to profound issues in computer science. It specializes in markets, which employ GPU-based visual computing and accelerated computing platforms. These platforms integrate processors, systems software, programmable algorithms, systems, and services in the marketplace. Fueled by the continued demand for better 3D graphics and the scale of the gaming market, the company is emphasizing on Virtual Reality (VR), High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Scope of the Report:

This report categorizes the cloud gaming market based on offering, devices, solution type, gamer type, and region.

Cloud Gaming Market, by Offering:

Infrastructure

Game Platform Services

Cloud Gaming Market, by Device Type:

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

PCs & Laptops

Smart TVs

Head Mounted Displays

Cloud Gaming Market, by Solution Type:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Cloud Gaming Market, by Gamer Type:

Casual Gamers

Avid Gamers

Hardcore Gamers

Cloud Gaming Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Key questions addressed by the report

Which are the major solutions of market? How big is the opportunity for their growth in the developing economies in the next 5 years?

Which are the major companies in the market? What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?

Which are the leading countries in the market? What would be the share of North America and APAC in this market the next 5 years?

Where will all these developments in the cloud gaming market take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming solutions for cloud gaming?

Cloud Gaming Market research report genuinely attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Besides, the Cloud Gaming Market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. With the global market data provided in this report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also performs study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. An international Cloud Gaming Marketing report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

Cloud Gaming Market : Product Synopsis :-

