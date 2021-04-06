Circulating Tumor Cells Market expected to reach USD 320.07 million in 2026

The global demand for Circulating Tumor Cells Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 136.41 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 320.07 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2020 to 2026. The global Circulating Tumor Cells market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factor.

Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Advancements in Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering Technology are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth.

A cell which has shed into the vasculature or lymphatics from a primary tumor and is carried around the body in the blood circulation is nothing but the circulating tumor cell (CTC). These CTCs can extravasate and become seeds for the subsequent growth of additional tumor (metastases) in distant organs which is a mechanism that is responsible for the vast majority of cancer-related deaths. The detection and analysis of CTCs can assist early patient prospects and determine appropriate tailored treatments. There is one method for CTC detection which is FDA-approved is CellSearch that used for diagnosing colorectal, breast and prostate cancer. The detection of CTCs or liquid biopsy has several advantages over traditional tissue biopsies such as they are non-invasive that can be used repeatedly and provide more useful information on metastatic risk, treatment effectiveness and disease progression. This CTC enumeration is an accepted prognostic indicator for breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer.

The study provides a crucial view of global circulating tumor cell market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region & country level. Based upon type, the market is segmented into CTC enrichment, CTC detection and CTC analysis. Based upon application, the market is segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer and other. The regions covered in global circulating tumor cell market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global circulating tumor cell market is sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Circulating Tumor Cells Companies:

Global Circulating Tumor Cells industry analysis Report covers prominent players are like AdnaGen, Gilupi, Silicon Biosystems, Ikonisys, Miltenyi Biotec, Biofluidica, On-chip, CytoTrack, Janssen, BioView, Cynvenio, Aviva Biosciences Corporation, IVDiagnostics, YZY Bio, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Celsee, Qiagen, Fluxion, Creatv MicroTech, Clearbridge Biomedics, Fluidigm, ScreenCell, ApoCell

Factors such as increasing cancer-related spending for the introduction of companion diagnostics & targeted therapies, rising number of screening tests & technological advancements in cancer detection and the growing prevalence of cancer are driving the growth of global circulating tumor cell market. As the Cancer has broad societal impacts beyond the negative effects it has on individual health outcomes, including productivity losses for cancer patients and their family caregivers. But with a specific focus on medicines for the prevention and treatment of cancer there is high expenditure on oncology medicine & research. For instance; According World Health Organization; estimates of R&D costs for cancer medicines are highly variable and not transparent. Reports have estimated after adjustments for the probability of trial failure and opportunity costs, range is between US$ 100–150 million and about US$ 4–6 billion, but the most commonly accepted estimates are between about US$ 200 million and US$ 2.9 billion. Hence, increasing cancer-related spending for the introduction of companion diagnostics & targeted therapies is one of the major factors driving the growth of global circulating tumor cell market. In addition, growing prevalence of cancer is also supplementing the market growth. For instance; According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there will be 17.0 million new cancer cases in 2018 worldwide, of which 657, 000 will occur in countries with a low Human Development Index (HDI), 2.8 million in medium-HDI countries, 6.4 million in high-HDI countries, and 7.2 million in very high-HDI countries.

The cancer type segment of circulating tumor cell market is dominated by Metastatic Breast cancer drive with a largest market share of 40.85 % in 2019. The application segment of circulating tumor cell market report is dominated by clinical segment by capturing the largest market of 58.20 % in year 2019.

Cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells and is the second most leading cause of death across the globe. The various types of cancer, lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, liver, and breast cancer are the most prominent types of cancer among the population. Though, the tumor starts developing at a particular site of the body, tumor cells with metastatic potential enter the bloodstream from the primary tumor site and such tumor cells are known as circulating tumor cells (CTCs). Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer has heightened the need for effective and early diagnosis circulating tumor cells. For instance; According to the World Cancer Research; in 2018, there were 18 million cancer cases around the world, out of which, 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. Lung and breast cancers were the most common and contributed about 12.3% of the total number of new cases that were diagnosed in 2018. In addition, growing cancer incidences with increasing aging population is also augmenting the market growth. For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. Moreover, by 2050, the number of people 65 years or older is expected to significantly outnumber children younger than five years of age.

Furthermore, increasing advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology and rising demand for circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer are also supplementing the market growth. Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) have become a blistering issue of discussion for oncologists because of their tremendous potential in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Hence, many techniques have been developed and are under continuous improvement to enhance their efficacy of CTC isolation and enumeration. Players are mostly focused on the significance of CTCs in diagnosis and therapies of four most common types of cancers, namely, breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal. This evaluation provides the coverage of most of the advancements regarding different tumor malignancies and their probable use in predicting outcomes of the disease to realize the concept of personalized medicine. Moreover, the novel technologies for enumeration of CTC coupled with initiatives taken by the governments and increasing R&D activities are also anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Thus, growing prevalence of cancer and increasing advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology are some of the major factors driving the growth of global circulating tumor cells market within the forecast period.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segmentation:

By Application- Clinical, Research, Drug Development

By Technology- CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection, Combined Enrichment and Separation of CTC (CTC analysis)

By End-User- Hospital & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

