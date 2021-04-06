Car Rental Services Market Forecast to 2027 -Europcar,Localiza,Lyft,smile mobility,Tempest,The Hertz Corporation.,Uber Technologies Inc.

Car rental services are a process of hiring/renting a car for a limited period from a rental company. Various companies like Uber Technologies, Europcar rent the vehicles for a short period ranging from few hours to weeks. The different types of cars rented by the company include Luxury Car, executive car, and economical car among others. Additionally, vehicle renting agencies also offer other products such as insurance, entertainment systems, and GPS among other services.

The car rental services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and the growing popularity of outstation tours. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and increasing awareness about air pollution.

The report also includes the profiles of key car rental services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

AB Car Rental Bonaire

Avis Rent A Car System, LLC

Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.

Europcar

Localiza

Lyft, Inc.

smile mobility

Tempest

The Hertz Corporation.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Global Car Rental Services Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Car Type (Luxury Car, Executive Car, Economical Car, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV)) and Rental Category (On Airport and Off Airport )



MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Car Rental Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the car rental services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the car rental services market with detailed market segmentation by car type, rental category, and geography. The global car rental services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading car rental services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global car rental services market is segmented on the basis of the car type and rental category. Based on car type, the market is segmented as Luxury Car, Executive Car, Economical Car, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV). On the basis of the rental category, the market is segmented as On Airport and Off-Airport.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global car rental services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The car rental services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the car rental services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the car rental services market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Car Rental Services Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Car Rental Services Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

