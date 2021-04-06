Blast Chillers Market Size in North America 2020 | Industry Share, Business Boosting Strategies, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026

It is estimated that the blast chillers market size in North America will cross $680 million by 2026.

The blast chillers industry share in North America is expected to witness tremendous growth as a result of the rapid rise in the number of cafés, restaurants, and other food establishments across the U.S. The restaurant segment in the nation saw a significant increase in visitor sales and footfalls. The U.S. National Restaurant Association estimates that the restaurant industry recorded over $899 billion in sales, in 2020.

With this rise in the number of cafés and restaurants, the blast chillers industry in North America is likely to gain rapid traction in the years ahead. Foods and beverages in restaurants need to be stored at precise temperatures to ensure optimum shelf life. Blast freezers help achieve this, by allowing users to maintain consistent temperatures for the food, without compromising its nutritional value, thereby boosting industry demand.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1588/sample

The rising adoption of these cooling devices in the meat & fish processing sector is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for blast chillers market players in North America. Meat and fish require accurate storage temperatures to maintain quality and freshness for longer periods and to avoid spoilage. Seafood, especially, required proper preservation temperatures to remain fresh. The growing demand for supply and storage of raw seafood, with a strong focus on its quality, is thus expected to propel North American blast chillers industry dynamics.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has asserted a severe impact on various industries in the region, including Canada and the U.S. The manufacturing industry has faced major setbacks, while blast freezer OEMs have witnessed shortages in terms of raw materials and labor.

Strong restrictions on movement imposed by governments have also created disruptions in the distribution channel network of the blast chillers industry in North America. However, with governments gradually easing the restrictions due to containment measures taken in the last quarter of 2020, the North American blast chillers market outlook may improve over the coming years.

Technological innovations and advancements in the blast chillers business landscape will boost industry share and generate lucrative opportunities for product penetration in North America. The integration of automatic chill settings, touch screen controllers, and other advanced features has also augmented product demand in the region.

Many companies are introducing novel technologies integrated with features such as defrost functions, which allow for a reduction in energy consumption and ensure optimum performance. Modern blast chiller technologies are equipped with built-in safety sensors that can control operations during chilling or freezing processes, thereby improving North America blast chillers market dynamics.

Blast chiller manufacturers are becoming increasingly focused on launching environmentally friendly blast chillers designed for use in both domestic and global markets. For example, Everidge introduced a new eco-friendly blast chiller model in June 2020, dubbed PBF 4.0. The shock freezer and blast chiller, which has a 4/5 pan under counter, has no ozone-depleting characteristics, thus allowing the company to expand its product portfolio and achieve a competitive position in the market.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1588/customize-this-report

The Canada blast chillers market is anticipated to gain immense momentum over the forecast spell, due to the growing number of hotels and restaurants in the region. Based on estimates from the International Hotels & Restaurants Association, hotel occupancy in Canada rose to 66.3% in 2018 from 65.7% in 2017. Furthermore, many prominent hotel chains like Marriot Group and Hilton Group are expanding their presence across North America, which could impel blast chillers market growth in the region.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2. Market Snapshot

2.1. North America blast chillers market snapshot

Chapter 3. North America Blast Chillers Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.4.1. Company product snapshot

3.5. Innovation landscape

3.6. Regulatory norms & directives

3.7. Drivers & restraints

3.7.1. Market drivers

3.7.2. Market restraints

3.8. Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9. Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.9.1. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PEST analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1588/north-america-blast-chillers-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.