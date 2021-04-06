Automotive Ignition System Market Report With Industry Trends, Growth, Demand, Top Companies Share, Structure and Scope Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s research report, titled “Automotive Ignition System Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive ignition system market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth by 2025.

The expanding automotive industry across the globe is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing environmental consciousness among the individuals is escalating the demand for ignition systems as they facilitate improved operational efficiency and fuel economy. Additionally, various advancements have led to the integration of sensors, switches and transistors with electronic ignition system, thereby further propelling the market. In comparison to the traditionally used mechanical systems, automotive ignition systems offer better horsepower levels and more accurate and reliable current flow. Besides this, the introduction of favorable government policies to minimize carbon emissions levels will continue to drive the market for automotive ignition systems.

The automotive ignition system is an ignition circuit that generates sparks or heat in automobiles. The system includes an ignition switch, ignition coil, high tension cable, distributor and spark plug. These components provide a high voltage current to the spark plugs to generate sparks in the gaps between spark plugs. The heat produced from these sparks further ignites the compressed air-fuel mixture in the combustion chamber, thus energizing the vehicle. Consequently, automotive ignition systems find extensive applications in petrol engine vehicles.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive ignition system market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, engine type, ignition type, component, vehicle type and sales channel.

Breakup by Engine Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Breakup by Ignition Type:

Coil on Plug Ignition

Simultaneous Ignition

Compression Ignition

Breakup by Component:

Ignition Switch

Spark Plug

Glow Plug

Ignition Coil

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG (Schaeffler Group), Denso Corporation, Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd., Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco Inc.), Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh and Valeo.

