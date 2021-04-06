At 4.4% CAGR, Transmission Line Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 12900 million USD by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Transmission Line Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Transmission Line Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

The Transmission Line market was valued at 9170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 12900 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transmission Line.

Transmission lines are sets of electric power transmission line that carry electric power from generating plants to the substations that deliver power to customers. The transmission line mainly covers power cables, tower, and other components.

The global transmission line industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe, Japan, North America, Japan and Southeast Asia, India and Africa. The global leading players in this market are Nexans, General Cable, Shandong Electrical Engcneering & Eguipment, Prysmian and Fengfan Power, which accounts for about 40% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Shandong Electrical Engcneering & Eguipment, Fengfan Power and Qingdao Hanhe.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the electricity infrastructure investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

This report presents the worldwide Transmission Line market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Cable

Nexans

Prysmian

Fengfan Power

KEC

Qingdao Hanhe

SEI

DAJI Towers

LS Cable

Hangzhou Cable

Southwire

Furukawa Electric

Weifang Chang?an

Qingdao East Steel Tower

Jyoti Structures

Lishu Steel Tower

Power Construction Corporation of China

EMC Limited

Wuxiao Group

Xignux

Walsin Lihwa

Weifang Changan Fittings Tower

Transmission Line Breakdown Data by Type

Power Tower

Transmission Conductor & Cable

Transmission Line Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Electricity

Commercial Electricity

Industrial Electricity

