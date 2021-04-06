At 24.4% CAGR, Synchrophasor Market Size Set to Register 440 million USD by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Synchrophasor Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The Synchrophasor market was valued at 96 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synchrophasor.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1863153/?utm_source=MarketWatch&utm_medium=RV

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

ABB, GE Grid Solutions and Siemens Energy captured the top three revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2016. ABB dominated with 19.77 % revenue share, followed by GE Grid Solutions with 17.39% revenue share and Siemens Energy with 13.84% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Synchrophasor will show upwards tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 4521 Units. Especially, in some emergence countries, such as India and Brazil among others, the synchrophasor installation capacity will present an upwards growth rate in the future, because of the national policy and the PMUs? advantage than SCADA. The global average selling price will be around 74596 $/Unit in 2022.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems and the high entry, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

This report presents the worldwide Synchrophasor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

Beijing Sifang Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

Macrodyne

Synchrophasor Breakdown Data by Type

Synchrophasor

Type II

Synchrophasor Breakdown Data by Application

Power Station

Transforming Station

Others

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-synchrophasor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?utm_source=MarketWatch&utm_medium=RV

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog