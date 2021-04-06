At 21.7% CAGR, Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market expected to reach USD 47.68 Billion by 2026

“ Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market is valued at USD 12.06 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 47.68 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period”

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027– Rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population as well as rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the growth of Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market within the forecast period.

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1420?utm_source=ksu&utm_medium=RP

Scope of Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Report–

Ambulatory surgery centers IT Services also referred as ASCs are modern outpatient surgery centers which provide facilities that focus on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. It has transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans by providing them with a more convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures. These are maintaining a strong track record of quality care and positive patient outcomes. These surgeries include less complication than requiring more hospitalization such as, next-generation technologies are altering surgical paradigms, such as the introduction of robotic surgical systems, and they are producing significant market share swings in many localities. In addition, imaging technologies like surgical navigation systems are projected to become more ubiquitous in operating rooms of the future. This is getting smarter, more effective, and a lot less risky for patients. Hospitals are investing in new devices, designs, and digital technologies that promise a new era of innovation for surgery.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region & country level. Based on product type, global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market is classified as the EHR, clinical documentation, practice management, revenue cycle management, supply chain management, patient engagement. Based upon application, global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market is classified into software and service.

The regions covered in this Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services-

Some major key players for Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market are Cerner corporation; eClinical Works; McKesson Corporation; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Surgical Information Systems, LLC; NextGen Healthcare; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.; HST Pathways; CUREMD; Epic Systems Corporation and others.

News-

SIS Launched SIS Complete Cloud-Based Software for ASCs

May 15th, 2019; Surgical Information Systems (SIS), the industry leader focused exclusively on delivering perioperative IT to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and hospitals, announced the launch of SIS Complete. This solution represents the first comprehensive, cloud-based technology on a single database to meet the financial, clinical, and operational needs of ASCs. SIS Complete provides ASCs with a configurable, all-in-one solution for case management that delivers maximum value at a lower total cost. SIS Complete connects staff, patients, and physicians throughout the surgical care process to help improve efficiency, communication, and outcomes.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Dynamics–

The rapidly increasing burden of chronic diseases in developing as well as developed economies is expecetd to drive the global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2050, estimated the chronic diseases rapid population ageing is occurring worldwide, the total number of people aged 70 years or more is expected to increase from 269 million in 2000 to 1 billion high income countries will see their elderly population defined as people 70 years of age increase from 93 million to 217 million over this period, while in low and middle income countries the increase will be 174 million to 813 million. In addition, the growing numbers of outpatient surgical procedures coupled with the rising need to curb the increasing healthcare expenditure are also supplementing the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and lack of trained ambulatory service providers are some challenging factors that may hinder the growth of this market. In spite of that increasing technological advancements in this field may provide an opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market due to the high adoption of ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market in this region. In addition, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed in ambulatory settings and increasing demand to curb the escalating healthcare costs are some of the major factors boosting the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in this market during the forecast period. High demand for healthcare IT services as a result of increasing government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure coupled with the increasing need to curtail the growing unnecessary healthcare costs due to medical errors is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO); in 2025, in China aging population of chronic diseases as quickly as Japan, there will be 290 million Chinese aged 60 compared to 175 million, accounting for approximately 20% of the Chinese population, many will be suffering from cancer, dementia, diabetes and/or cardiovascular disease.

Key Benefits for Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Report–

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

EHR

Clinical Documentation

Practice Management

Revenue Cycle Management

Supply Chain Management

Patient Engagement

Others

By Application:

Software

Service

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/ambulatory-surgical-centers-it-services-market-trends

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com